Now 99, she served in Wildwood as an air traffic controller during World War II

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Fay Teichman crammed about two years’ worth of training into a few months to become a Navy air traffic control operator.

But the chief of the control tower at Naval Air Station Wildwood did not want to let her or any of the women in, she said.

During World War II, the airport had become a training center for Navy pilots, designated Naval Air Station Wildwood.

With millions of men in the armed services, women saw unprecedented new opportunities.

Now 99 years old and known by her married name Fay Greenwald, she remembered those days in Wildwood as some of the most difficult and rewarding work she has done in her life. But first, she had to get through that door. She described the chief as a tough old pro “with hash marks all the way down his arm.”

“Women, in my tower? I don’t think so,” she remembers him saying. He had to be convinced to let the women in, and even then avoided giving them responsibilities.

Greenwald served as a control tower operator from 1944 to 1946. Her title was "special technician, first class," a non-commissioned officer, according to her daughter, Elissa Greenwald.

Fay enlisted in the Navy on Jan. 1, 1944, following her sister’s example. Her sister Mildred had enlisted in the Army earlier and was stationed in Kansas, describing the work as interesting. At that time, women in the army were known as WACs, for the Women's Army Corps, while the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, were approved for the Navy in 1942.

Fay was in North Bergen, Hudson County, living with her parents and eager for a change.

“I was having difficulty at home with my parents,” she said. “They were not happy people.”

Enterprise Holdings Foundation Donates $1,000 to Aviation Museum for Annual Fundraiser LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $1,000 to Naval Air Station …

Like most families, hers had a tough time during the Depression. Her father was ill, and her older sister found a job after the family was evicted from their apartment. Greenwald said she had gotten a college scholarship, but it did not cover everything, and her mother said she had to pitch in and get a job of her own.

After a brief time in business school learning shorthand and typing, Greenwald had a series of jobs.

“I would always work for some guy. I would learn what he was doing and become more than a secretary. I’d become an assistant,” she said. She later got a job at an ad agency writing copy for radio commercials before she decided to join the Navy.

She was selected for training for air traffic control.

“They were looking for women to take these jobs, but they had to train in a very short time,” she said.

That meant 12-hour days in the accelerated program. Afterward, she was asked where she would like to be assigned and picked Wildwood to be in the same state as her family.

“I really didn’t even know where Wildwood was, to be honest with you. Northern New Jersey knows very little about southern New Jersey,” she said. “It’s like a different country. Even the accent is different.”

The women’s barracks was still under construction, so she stayed in a bed-and-breakfast in Wildwood, not far from the base.

“I grew to love the winter beach and hate it in the summer with all the tourists,” she said. There wasn’t much to do in the offseason, she said, but she could take a train to New York or Philadelphia and got to know the little beach town.

“There was one red spaghetti place and a drugstore that’s probably still there,” she said.

State Tourism Grant Awarded to Aviation Museum LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will receive funding in 2…

When the old chief was ready to leave the tower and retire, Greenwald was surprised he chose her as his replacement.

“I was a 21-year-old kid. What did I know?” she said. Air traffic control had a team of 10, including men and women, and she described it as intensely stressful. She had to learn to manage the team, and sometimes take a firm tone with the young pilots.

The terrible stakes became clear on her first night as leader. She was on night duty, which she described as the hardest. A pilot came in too low and caught his wing on a treetop. The damaged plane caught fire, and the pilot died.

According to the staff at the Naval Air Station Wildwood museum, housed in one of the historic hangars at the airport, 42 men died in training there during World War II. They were learning to become dive bombers, a new and dangerous technique on the only planes that could be spared from the war effort.

Mechanical failures were common. One persistent problem: landing gear that refused to descend, Greenwald said. The young pilots would sometimes panic as they came in for a landing. There was a pump that could manually operate the landing gear, she said, but she had to get the pilot to use it.

“I had to be very authoritative and tell them to calm down,” she said, and then walk the pilot through the steps over the radio.

The pressure was intense, she said.

After the war, Greenwald went to Rutgers Women’s College on the GI Bill, a law that helped service members with tuition, housing and more.

She met Dennis Greenwald their freshman year, and they married their senior year. She got a scholarship to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, he got one to Harvard in Massachusetts.

As she put it, at that time the woman went with the husband, so they went to Massachusetts. She later earned her doctorate and taught English at colleges and universities, while her husband practiced law. They had a daughter, Elissa, and a son, Robert, who both grew up to become teachers.

“Although you don’t get paid very much, it’s a wonderful thing to do,” she said.

Greenwald lives in Westchester County in New York. She has not seen the museum or the civilian airport where she once worked. She said her daughter has visited Cape May, but she now uses a wheelchair and does not travel as much as she once did.

Right after discharge, she had considered continuing to work in air traffic control. She said she went to every airport within 30 miles of New York City.

“I had a great recommendation from my operations officer. They wouldn’t even look,” she said. “There were no women at all in any of those towers, and I doubt there are many right now.”

According to data from several sources, including statistics from the Federal Aviation Administration, women make up less than 20% of air traffic controllers across the country. Last summer, the FAA encouraged more women and minorities to apply to become air traffic control specialists in a weeklong campaign.

The former control tower at the airport collapsed during the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962, said Bill LaSalle, the curator at the Naval Air Station Wildwood museum. The building that remained now serves as an airport diner. A few of the old buildings are still in place at what is now the Cape May Airport in Lower Township, including the former Hangar 1, which was close to being demolished when it was renovated as a museum.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.