November referendum will decide if Atlantic City moves to nonpartisan elections

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council declined to vote to move to a nonpartisan form of government at its meeting Wednesday night, after a group that collected more than 2,000 verified signatures in favor of the change presented its petition.

That means there will now be a question on the November ballot asking city voters whether they want to make the change.

If voters pass it, candidates would run as individuals rather than party members, and elections for City Council and mayor would be held in May 2023, replacing primary elections followed by a general election in November.

The Atlantic City Independence Committee has successfully conducted a petition drive, getting 2,038 signatures from those who support keeping the mayor-council form of government but changing back to a nonpartisan approach, with May elections.

A Tuesday letter from City Clerk Paula Geletei to the committee said only 1,662 signatures were required to qualify for a referendum vote.

"I need to be perfectly clear this ... is not by any means trying to change the form of government," said Andra Williams, spokesperson for the petitioning group.

People would still elect the mayor and council, she said.

"It's not fueled by Craig Callaway, Senator (Vince) Polistina or Republican Chair (Don) Purdy," Williams said, referring to allegations made by Mayor Marty Small Sr. in a Wednesday Press of Atlantic City article. "We are not destroying the party or being a distraction."

The city long held nonpartisan elections but changed to a partisan form in 2001.

The elections ordinance was sponsored by Council President George Tibbitt, although he didn't vote for it.

Tibbitt said he introduced it because the group had garnered enough valid signatures, but he felt such a major question should be decided by voters, not the nine members of council.

Having a special municipal election in May would allow more focus on local elections and more participation, said committee member Matthew Diullio-Jusino, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for council in 2021.

"We have about 20,000 registered voters, but in a municipal election you are lucky to see 5,000, maybe 6,000 turn out," Diullio-Jusino said.

In other business Wednesday night, council unanimously passed an ordinance setting out rules for confiscating and destroying all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes illegally ridden on city streets and rights-of-way.

Pleasantville and Absecon have recently passed similar ordinances in an attempt to crack down on riders who ignore traffic laws.

Citing safety concerns, council members said they have fielded scores of calls from residents complaining about large groups of young people on the vehicles racing through neighborhoods, endangering themselves and others.

Council did not support, however, a proposed ordinance to fine gas stations that sell gas to those riding illegal vehicles, because that puts the person working at the gas station in a vulnerable position.

"We would put gas station attendants in a great deal of danger," Tibbitt said. "These groups always ride in packs of five to 15."

Gas station attendants should instead call the police and let them handle it, Tibbitt said.

Council then agreed to pull the proposed ordinance that targeted gas stations as well as storage units used to hold ATVs and dirt bikes.

It also passed an ordinance on a 7-2 vote to lease the Carnegie Library building to National Action Network's Newark Tech World for $1 per year for five years.