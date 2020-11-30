Novelist, history teacher pens story of COVID, Christmas and young people

He taught at Lower Cape May Regional High School for years, and now is at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School, where the school is on a hybrid schedule using both in-school and virtual learning.

“The Gift of Christmas” draws on his experience as a teacher during the pandemic, when he has had to prepare to teach every lesson both in person and virtually.

“Even if kids here have a sniffle, we tell them to stay home,” Leadley said. “So I have to make it so everything can be taught at home.”

Some students can’t come to school because they are taking care of younger siblings who are in virtual learning, he said.

A lot of kids are missing out on time spent with their peers and in the school community, he said. He understands how frustrating and lonely it can be for kids to adjust to this new pandemic reality.

“So much of teaching is interpersonal,” Leadley said of the conversations he has with kids, and relationships he builds.

“How you connect has a positive impact, it’s not just (educational) content,” Leadley said. “They are missing out on that.”

But he thinks they might be gaining in personal responsibility and communication skills.