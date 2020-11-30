Novelist, history teacher pens story of COVID, Christmas and young people

A college student returns home before Christmas in the year 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, and finds herself filled with loneliness and anxiety.
That’s the start of Steve Leadley’s latest novel, “The Gift of Christmas,” which is set in the immediate present. That’s something of a departure for the historical novelist, who also teaches history in the Lower Township School District.
“A book arrives on her doorstep, filled with short stories,” Leadley said of his main character.
The stories are about how Americans — especially young Americans — handled previous crises like World Wars, the Great Depression, or challenges like keeping Christmas in a time of rampant consumerism in the 1980s.
That’s where the history comes in, he said.
“They are all inspirational and Christmas-y,” said Leadley of the stories within the story, which also draw on religious themes.
When the college student finishes reading the mysterious book, the story of her experience during the COVID-19 pandemic is added to it, in a magical twist.
Leadley, 51, has written three historical novels set in Revolutionary times, and has a strong audience of readers from that series, he said. He has also written many other novels set in World War II, Victorian Cape May, and further adventures of Sherlock Holmes. Some have been self-published, others published on contract.
He taught at Lower Cape May Regional High School for years, and now is at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School, where the school is on a hybrid schedule using both in-school and virtual learning.
“The Gift of Christmas” draws on his experience as a teacher during the pandemic, when he has had to prepare to teach every lesson both in person and virtually.
“Even if kids here have a sniffle, we tell them to stay home,” Leadley said. “So I have to make it so everything can be taught at home.”
Some students can’t come to school because they are taking care of younger siblings who are in virtual learning, he said.
A lot of kids are missing out on time spent with their peers and in the school community, he said. He understands how frustrating and lonely it can be for kids to adjust to this new pandemic reality.
“So much of teaching is interpersonal,” Leadley said of the conversations he has with kids, and relationships he builds.
“How you connect has a positive impact, it’s not just (educational) content,” Leadley said. “They are missing out on that.”
But he thinks they might be gaining in personal responsibility and communication skills.
“They have to be independent,” he said. “They have to email me when there’s a question.”
The pandemic also forced him to adapt in his fiction writing, which has been focused lately on mysteries set in the American Revolution.
“The last one was set during the winter at Valley Forge,” he said. “At the same time the British are occupying Philadelphia and there are murders going on.”
In fact, his original plan was to write another book in that series this summer.
“They require so much research. I have to look at maps, read biographies on people to get the personalities right,” Leadley said. “COVID hit and there was no way I could do that. I spent the whole summer reworking my curriculum for it to be able to be taught virtually.”
So he thought of a project that would use his strengths as a historical fiction writer, but could be written in shorter bursts. He came up with the “story within the story” set in the pandemic.
He finished it in September, and realized time was too short to shop it to a publisher. So he self-published it. It’s available on amazon.com.
Everyone is doing what they can, he said, during these unusual times.
