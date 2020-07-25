CAPE MAY — After nearly two months of protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the country, Saturday's demonstration on the Promenade showed the enthusiasm of those demanding change hasn't wavered.
At least 100 people gathered at Convention Hall for a one-mile march west down the Promenade. Chanting "Black Lives Matter," "No Justice, No Peace" and everything else that's become commonplace at these events, the message was quite clear from the beginning.
"I feel like it's so important (to still protest) because nothing has really changed," said 35-year-old Crystal Hutchinson, one of the event organizers. "We still want change, so we're still here."
Hutchinson, along with 33-year-old Sara Werner, put the event together with the help of organizations such as Cape May County Indivisible and Cape May County's NAACP chapter.
After the mile trek to the west end of Beach Avenue, the crowd made its way onto the beach, where the speaking portion began.
Hutchinson pointed out the importance of continuing the marches in light of the events that have unfolded in Portland, Oregon, where President Donald Trump recently deployed Homeland Security agents in an attempt to quell protesters. The decision has been met with backlash as videos of violent interactions between the two sides have appeared on social media.
"There are lines of moms out there that they are tear-gassing, (and) there are lines of veterans out there that they're tear-gassing and shooting rubber bullets at," Hutchinson said. "I saw a pregnant woman that was tear-gassed. This is anarchy."
Melisha Anderson, a friend of Hutchinson, used her time on the megaphone to detail the history of the mistreatment of Black people since the 17th century. She noted how it took Union soldiers over two and a half years to get to Galveston, Texas, to inform the slaves there they had been freed, giving way to the holiday Juneteenth. Coincidentally, she said, that was roughly the same amount of time Kalief Browder was held in Rikers Island.
Browder, who was 16 at the time of his arrest, was held without trial for allegedly stealing a backpack in 2010. He was placed in solitary confinement for two years, and in 2013 was freed after charges against him were dismissed. He committed suicide in 2015.
"The past is repeating itself when we refuse to acknowledge that it happened," Anderson said. "We have to start confronting our racist history head-on."
After the speaking portion, each attendee grabbed a flower, walked toward the water and threw the flower in as a remembrance to those whose deaths sparked the movement.
