Not your grandpa's advice, but advice from an Old Coot

VENTNOR — Grandparents generally have the best stories and recipes to share, so it’s no surprise that these “Old Coots” would have some of the best advice to share.

“Old Coots Giving Advice” is a group of about 10 locals who set up a booth every Friday morning during the summer at the Ventnor Farmer’s Market to offer people free advice.

“It may not be the best advice ... but it’s free,” is the bold tagline stamped on the group’s pastel green-and-blue swirled banner.

At Friday’s market, the final one of the season, the Coots said they got a variety of questions from people of all ages.

A 4-year-old asked whether “it is fun being old.” An 11-year-old asked, “Is life hard?”

Not all the questions posed to the Ventnor Old Coots team, founded in 2017, are easy. They often get questions on the more serious side, too.

One woman wanted to talk about brain cancer, asking questions but also seeming to just want to get things off her chest a bit.

The Coots listened intently, and referred her to a good doctor.

“You really have to listen,” said Marsha Galespie, a veteran Old Coot who has been giving advice since the Old Coots have been at the Ventnor market. “Sometimes, people might ask one question, but they really are asking something else.”

“The Old Coots idea was borrowed from a group of men who did this in Salt Lake City (Utah). If you search for Old Coots on YouTube, it’ll come up,” said Andy Starer, who created the Ventnor Farmer’s Market. He started the market with his wife, Penni, six years ago but created the Coots in 2017. “We took what that group of men was doing (in Salt Lake City) and put our own spin on it, most importantly including both men and women.”

Molly Golubcow is one of this year’s newer Coots. She finally turned 65, she said, which is the minimum age for a volunteer Coot. They also must follow the “Coots Code” handbook that was created to help volunteers better understand what is expected of them, which includes showing up to work on time, listening to people and being understanding.

The Coots have varying perspectives to make for more honest, open and diverse conversation to help solve people’s problems, but that doesn’t always mean they agree.

Sidney Stern, one of the Coots on duty Friday, had a different take when a woman stopped by to ask advice on getting her daughter to turn in her homework, despite the girl being an all-star student.

Stern suggested the mother should be “tougher” on her daughter by reminding her if she doesn’t get good grades now, she won’t get into the college she wants. When the mother countered that they’d tried that, Pat O’Brien suggested a softer touch, saying the mother should “take herself out of the situation and try to look at it from the daughter’s perspective.” O’Brien also suggested the aftermath of remote schooling during the pandemic might be affecting the girl.

Golubcow suggested since the girl likes playing tennis, according to the mom, that when they go to see schools next week, she should take the girl to see the tennis courts since she wants to play club tennis, as a motivator.

But despite the occasional difference in views, Stern said just talking with people and learning more is what makes being a Coot fun.

“I love to talk to people and meet the great people that live in Ventnor, so it’s a win-win,” said Stern.

Galespie, 79, was one of the four volunteers working one of two shifts Friday.

She said she volunteers as a Coot because it gives her another avenue by which to help people with their problems.

“I do home care, so I’m used to helping people that way, but this is different,” said Galespie.

O’Brien, who is a new Coot this year, said she saw an article about the Old Coots and asked Penni Starer how she could join.

“It also makes you understand what people are dealing with in their daily lives,” said O’Brien. “Sometimes, it’s easier to open up to a complete stranger instead of a therapist.”

O’Brien is recently retired and had never been to the Farmer’s Market until her first shift as a Coot, but said she sees why people enjoy the market.

“There’s a sense of community,” said Golubcow. “People come together every year, and it becomes part of the community.”

The Coots said some who maybe sought advice in an earlier year come back to let the Coots know how things turned out. One woman, who had sought advice about having a second child, came back to the farmer’s market a few years later with her third.

While some shoppers sought help with problems, others stopped by just to chat. One passerby was City Councilman Lance Landgraf, who stopped to thank the Coots for their unique contribution to the weekly event.

Since the Ventnor City Farmer’s Market runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, anyone seeking advice from the Old Coots is going to have to hold questions until next year.

“Until then, I’ll spend the winter getting wiser,” said O’Brien.