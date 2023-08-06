Under the heading “You can’t believe everything in your inbox,” a listing of the best skinny dipping options in New Jersey seemed likely to lead to the arrest of anyone who tried.

In several emails this summer, the crew at MyDatingAdvisor.com repeatedly pitched a story about the site’s listing of the top 13 places for skinny dipping in New Jersey.

They were included in a posted list of more than 800 places to skinny dip around the country.

But the designations seem to be news to those in the communities listed.

For instance, Bellevue Beach in North Wildwood comes in at number one in the state, with the site describing “Stunning white sandy beach with crystal clear waters providing a perfect spot to enjoy a clothing-optional swim.”

“Bellevue Beach is located near some of the most popular attractions in New Jersey, including Point Pleasant Boardwalk and Asbury Park," the site states. "The beach is also within driving distance of Atlantic City and its numerous casinos and nightlife venues.”

Good luck finding it.

“Never heard of it,” responded North Wildwood Mayor Pat Rosenello. A Google search for Bellevue Beach leads to a beautiful spot not far from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Higbee Beach plans called an improvement for people and wildlife LOWER TOWNSHIP — New life could be coming to a swath of marsh near Sunset Beach, under a pro…

Cape May Beach comes in at number four, where stunning sunsets and a relaxed atmosphere allegedly welcome skinning dipping tourists alike.

“I don’t know anything about it. I’m assuming they’re talking about Higbee’s,” said Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock.

The Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area spans more than 1,000 acres along the bay, across the cape from Cape May. It’s part of Lower Township. It’s used by beachgoers, hikers, hunters and bird watchers, and was a nudist hot spot for years.

An enforcement loophole allowed sun lovers to flock stitch-less to the beach, but that loophole has been closed since the 1990s. You can still catch a few sunburned glimpses, where people take a risk and bend the rules.

It may be even more difficult to find Lake Takanassee in Ocean City, listed as number five, mostly because Lake Takanassee is in Monmouth County, an hour and a half drive along the Garden State Parkway if you get lucky with the traffic.

There is no indication that going natural is an option there, either, although the term “skinny dipping” does not always imply permission.

The site had sent several emails encouraging the story but did not respond Thursday to an email asking for more details on the methodology used. The initial email lists beach quality, safety, weather and hotel costs, but makes no mention of whether nudity is allowed at the beach.

Conspicuously absent from the list is Gunnison Beach in Middletown, part of the Gateway National Recreation Area and the only spot in New Jersey where swimmers can bare all without worry of legal trouble. The area is governed by the National Park Service and allows swimming from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day, with lifeguard protection.

Map shows where you can sunbathe nude or topless around the world UK swimwear brand Pour Moi has created a new map revealing the 39 countries that permit topless and nude sunbathing and the 38 countries where it's too risky.

The issues are not limited to New Jersey’s beaches. Dauphin Island in Alabama, an island community in the Gulf of Mexico, is listed as that state’s best nude option. Mayor Jeff Collier stated in an email that his community of less than 2,000 people in Mobile County was included in error.