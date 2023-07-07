NORTH WILDWOOD — A person rescued from a burning home died at a hospital about an hour after flames ripped through the building Thursday, police said.

The fire broke out inside the 1½-story home in the 2000 block of New York Avenue at 4:16 p.m., police said Friday.

Police and firefighters at the scene learned the person was trapped inside the home.

Firefighters began fighting the flames from inside the home, taking on the operation with search and rescue crews, police said. Within four minutes of reaching the home, two firefighters found the victim in a bedroom, removing them through a window.

Medical aid was performed on the person before they were brought to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, where they were declared dead shortly after 5 p.m., police said.

Police are not releasing the person's name until their investigation is complete.

The fire was deemed under control at 4:30 p.m. The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office and Prosecutor's Office arrived about 5 p.m.

No other injuries were reported. The scene was cleared by 6:50 p.m., police said.

A civilian assisted first responders at the scene, police said.

Firefighters from Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood, Rio Grande and Middle Township assisted.