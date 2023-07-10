NORTH WILDWOOD — A woman who was pronounced dead after being pulled from her burning home last week died of possible asphyxia, authorities said Monday.
Joanne Nessen, 68, was removed through a window from her home in the 2000 block of New York Avenue on Thursday. She was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center after receiving initial medical attention at the scene but was later declared dead.
The fire is being investigated by city police and fire officials, as well as the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Fire Marshal's Office, authorities said in a news release.
Police said the fire started at 4:16 p.m.
Within four minutes of reaching the home, two firefighters found Nessen in a bedroom.
The fire was deemed under control at 4:30 p.m. The Fire Marshal's Office and Prosecutor's Office arrived about 5 p.m.
No other injuries were reported. The scene was cleared by 6:50 p.m., police said.
A civilian assisted first responders at the scene, police said.
Firefighters from Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest, West Wildwood, Rio Grande and Middle Township assisted.
