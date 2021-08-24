Northstar New Jersey donates $20,000 worth of STEM technology to Egg Harbor Township PAL

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Northstar New Jersey Lottery Group LLC recently donated $20,000 worth of STEM-focused computer equipment to the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League, an official said Tuesday.

The donation included a MacBook Pro, two 3D printers, an RS-Spectroscope and a streaming studio kit with three cameras, two microphones and supporting hardware, Hector Tavarez, executive director of the league, said in a news release.

“It’s a good day at PAL when we receive a donation that advances our existing programs. It’s an even better day when we receive a donation that helps to create new programs,” said Tavarez. “The new 3D printers will help advance our competitive robotics teams, the RS-Spectroscope and the media equipment are the start of two new programs. We are extremely grateful to Northstar and other companies who help us meet the needs of our ever-changing community.”

The donation is part of Northstar's After School Advantage Program, which allows the company to apply its technological expertise to assist in educating youth.