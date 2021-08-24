Northstar New Jersey donates $20,000 worth of STEM technology to Egg Harbor Township PAL

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Northstar New Jersey Lottery Group LLC recently donated $20,000 worth of STEM-focused computer equipment to the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League, an official said Tuesday.
The donation included a MacBook Pro, two 3D printers, an RS-Spectroscope and a streaming studio kit with three cameras, two microphones and supporting hardware, Hector Tavarez, executive director of the league, said in a news release.
“It’s a good day at PAL when we receive a donation that advances our existing programs. It’s an even better day when we receive a donation that helps to create new programs,” said Tavarez. “The new 3D printers will help advance our competitive robotics teams, the RS-Spectroscope and the media equipment are the start of two new programs. We are extremely grateful to Northstar and other companies who help us meet the needs of our ever-changing community.”
The donation is part of Northstar's After School Advantage Program, which allows the company to apply its technological expertise to assist in educating youth.
“The donation is exciting for Northstar as we continue to demonstrate our dedication to providing New Jersey’s youth with resources and opportunities to further their education and development,” said Adam Perlow, Northstar's vice president and chief operating officer. “Northstar appreciates the help and cooperation we received from the Egg Harbor Township PAL, and we support their goal of bringing STEM technology to students in the areas of the state that need it the most."
STEM refers to the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
