Northfield's Meadowview nursing home to allow visits by appointment

NORTHFIELD — Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will now allow visits with its residents by appointment, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday.
The facility will continue to offer virtual visits in addition to half-hour in-person visits, Levinson said in a news release. Masks and social distancing will be required, regardless of the visits being indoors or outdoors.
"While we have been able to permit family members to virtually visit with their loved ones throughout the pandemic, it is not the same as being in the same room with them and seeing them in person," Levinson said. "This will be extremely beneficial to our residents. I commend our staff who have done their best to provide extraordinary care and attention during this difficult time, but as wonderful as they are, they cannot replace family."
Appointments will be available 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule, visit aclink.org/meadowview or call 609-645-5955.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.