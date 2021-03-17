 Skip to main content
Northfield's Meadowview nursing home to allow visits by appointment
Northfield's Meadowview nursing home to allow visits by appointment

Northfield nursing home

Meadowview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Northfield

 PRESS ARCHIVE

NORTHFIELD — Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will now allow visits with its residents by appointment, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday.

The facility will continue to offer virtual visits in addition to half-hour in-person visits, Levinson said in a news release. Masks and social distancing will be required, regardless of the visits being indoors or outdoors.

"While we have been able to permit family members to virtually visit with their loved ones throughout the pandemic, it is not the same as being in the same room with them and seeing them in person," Levinson said. "This will be extremely beneficial to our residents. I commend our staff who have done their best to provide extraordinary care and attention during this difficult time, but as wonderful as they are, they cannot replace family."

Appointments will be available 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule, visit aclink.org/meadowview or call 609-645-5955.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

