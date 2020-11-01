Northfield's Dr. Ira Trocki looks to Galloway for commercial and residential development

The plan also calls for a four-story building with 48 apartments that are a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom rentals with a maximum of 10% three-bedroom units in the development, according to the plan.

“The rental market is hot right now,” said Coppola, who added the project has not received a tax abatement.

The plan also includes the addition of a curb and sidewalk along the White Horse Pike and Cheltenham Avenue.

A school bus stop shall be provided on Cheltenham Avenue for children residing in the residential building. A pedestrian path or a sidewalk shall be designed to provide safe access from the residential building to the bus stop. The bus stop’s location shall be coordinated with the township’s school dsitrict, according to the plan.

The phasing of the project is discouraged by the township council, Coppola said. In the event that the project must be phased, the commercial component shall be constructed and completed prior to the issuance of a building permit for the residential component, the redevelopment plan said.