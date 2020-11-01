Northfield's Dr. Ira Trocki looks to Galloway for commercial and residential development

After three years’ worth of effort, Dr. Ira Trocki, a Northfield plastic surgeon, has moved closer to creating a commercial and residential development project on the White Horse Pike in Galloway Township.
The township council adopted a redevelopment plan for Trocki’s project, which involves two blocks and two lots on the White Horse Pike after the township’s planning board also approved the project.
“I have owned the property for many years,” said Trocki, who estimates the project will cost more than $10 million.
Anthony Coppola serves on both the township council and the planning board. Both government bodies had to approve the redevelopment plan. The redevelopment plan includes office space, so Trocki and the Reliance Medical Group could have more of a presence in Galloway Township, Coppola said.
The land, which is vacant and undeveloped, is in the easternmost area of the White Horse Pike. The lots have frontage on the White Horse Pike, Cheltenham and Blenheim avenues, according to the redevelopment plan.
A two-story building with 40,000-square-feet of commercial/office space will be constructed with the Reliance Medical Group making use of some of the space, Trocki said.
Other commercial uses allowed include retail shops, personal service establishments, banks, eating and drinking establishments, a funeral home, commercial recreation and a public assembly hall.
The plan also calls for a four-story building with 48 apartments that are a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom rentals with a maximum of 10% three-bedroom units in the development, according to the plan.
“The rental market is hot right now,” said Coppola, who added the project has not received a tax abatement.
The plan also includes the addition of a curb and sidewalk along the White Horse Pike and Cheltenham Avenue.
A school bus stop shall be provided on Cheltenham Avenue for children residing in the residential building. A pedestrian path or a sidewalk shall be designed to provide safe access from the residential building to the bus stop. The bus stop’s location shall be coordinated with the township’s school dsitrict, according to the plan.
The phasing of the project is discouraged by the township council, Coppola said. In the event that the project must be phased, the commercial component shall be constructed and completed prior to the issuance of a building permit for the residential component, the redevelopment plan said.
Trocki, who once worked as a cut man for Mike Tyson in the ring and repaired the severed tip of an index finger for magician David Copperfield, does property development project as part of Jack Trocki Development Co. LLC in Northfield, but he also has his own solo ventures, which includes his township redevelopment plans.
Trocki, a former owner of the Atlantic City Seagulls minor-league basketball team, owns other businesses including the Comfort Inn on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City and The Egg Harbor Group, which owns some of the country’s best-known yacht brands.
Even though it took three years, Trocki said the township’s planning board and township council did a great job with his redevelopment plan for his township property.
“It will take 18 to 24 months for this project to be done once it starts,” said Trocki, who added he has owned the land for at least the last 15 years.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.