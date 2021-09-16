 Skip to main content
Northfield workers request hazard pay for work during COVID-19 pandemic
Northfield workers request hazard pay for work during COVID-19 pandemic

Northfield exterior.JPG

Northfield City Hall

NORTHFIELD — A subcommittee of City Council will look into a request from municipal workers asking to receive additional hazard pay for work in 2020.

The issue was the topic of a closed-door session at the end of Tuesday's council meeting. While the meeting was not open to the public, the topic was announced before it began, as required by state law.

After the meeting, Council President Tom Polistina said the merits of the request were not discussed. Instead, council members discussed the next steps for the city.

“We decided to form a committee to hammer out the details,” he said, with the committee to report back to the full council.

The request came from representatives of the Government Workers Union, representing municipal employees. There are three bargaining units: one representing supervisors, one representing blue collar workers and a third representing white collar workers.

If there is an agreement on additional pay, it would apply to all municipal workers, Polistina said Wednesday, including those not in a union.

There are about 55 city employees, he said, in addition to 24 police officers who are represented by a different union.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment left at the office of the Government Workers Union in Hammonton on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, some Atlantic County workers also asked for additional pay for work completed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives of AFSCME C63 attended a September meeting of the county commissioners asking for a meeting on the issue.

Atlantic County has received $52 million in American Rescue Plan funding, some of which can be used for hazard pay for essential workers, according to state and federal guidelines.

