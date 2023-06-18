ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic County woman won it all Saturday night.

Victoria Mozitis, 22 of Northfield, was crowned Miss New Jersey at the Superstar Theatre at the Resorts Casino Hotel. Her coronation came after a pageant in which she competed in a field of 30 contestants from across the state in challenges designed to find the best representative for the state at the upcoming Miss America pageant.

Mozitis recounted in an interview Sunday how she grew up going with her grandmother to watch Miss New Jersey pageants. She said her father was a performer at the Miss America pageant in 1992 and that the competition had long been a presence in her life.

“Oh, my gosh, it just felt so surreal,” Mozitis said of winning Miss New Jersey. “It felt like a movie.”

Despite growing up around pageantry, Mozitis said she was a relative latecomer to the Miss New Jersey scene. A friend of her father recommended that Mozitis join the competition last year, which was her first time competing. After her initial experience, Mozitis said she knew it was something she wanted to continue pursuing. She gained entry into this year's competition via her title as Miss Cape Shores.

“I’ve always been surrounded by it,” Mozitis said of the Miss New Jersey pageant. “(Then) I was bitten by the bug, and I loved it.”

Miss New Jersey is the official representative of the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation, according to the Miss New Jersey website. During her tenure, Miss New Jersey makes paid appearances representing the organization throughout the state. She is meant to advance the mission of Miss New Jersey, promote it among the next generation and pursue her own “social impact initiative.” The role requires considerable public speaking before audiences of all sizes.

While relatively new to the pageant, the new Miss New Jersey is no stranger to performing in front of a live audience. Mozitis graduated in May from Rider University after majoring in musical theatre and has built on her resume as an actor. She recently starred as Lois in a production of “Kiss Me, Kate” at Rider and as a Belle in a production of “Beauty & the Beast” at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman in Gloucester County. According to her website, she made her professional debut at 13 in "Mary Poppins" at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia. She performed in the 2014 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade; sang the national anthem at the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament; and played Beth March in a 2018 production of "Little Women" at the Eagle Theatre in Hammonton.

During part of the talent portion of the Miss New Jersey pageant, Mozitis sang.

Mozitis’ community service initiative for the competition was title LEAP, or Literacy Enhancement, Artistry and Performance. To promote literacy, Mozitis has spent time reading to students at local schools and getting them to engage in literature in new ways through arts and theater. According to Mozitis' website, her initiative is also meant to help students improve their social skills and mental well being, something she identified as being particularly important due to students' experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mozitis also has collaborated with the African Library Project to build a library for the Gulu Prison Primary School — a site she said had been a prison in Gulu, Uganda, before being converted into an elementary school. She ran a book drive at Rider University for the project and collected more than 700 books with the help of her sorority and other Rider students.

Mozitis, a 2019 Mainland Regional High School graduate, said promoting literacy helps kindle creativity and promotes storytelling, something she said can help them realize their potential.

“I feel as if storytelling as a whole has turned me into the person I am today,” Mozitis said. “I want to make sure that every child has the opportunity to purse their dream.”

A 90-year tradition

The Miss New Jersey pageant was founded in 1933, according to its website, and was held at Wildwood. In 2015, the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation Executive Board was formed to govern the competition, consisting of volunteers, business owners, community organizers and former Miss New Jersey winners. The pageant benefits from the work of more than 80 volunteers.

Miss New Jersey represents the Garden State at the Miss America pageant, which was traditionally held at Atlantic City but has relocated to other cities across the country in recent years.

Miss New Jersey Executive Director and President David Holtzman said he was excited about the future of the organization and the potential to explore new opportunities to spread the organization’s message through conventional and social media. He thanked Miss America CEO Robin Fleming, who was in attendance at pageant Saturday, for her continued support and leadership.

Miss New Jersey 2022 Augostina Mallous was on stage to congratulate her successor. She posted on the Miss New Jersey Facebook account to express her appreciation for the organization.

“It’s been an honor, Jersey. I will never be able to express how grateful I am for this entire journey,” Mallous said. “Thank you all for your support throughout this year on & off social media. I’ll cherish the memories for the rest of my life!”

The first task for the new Miss New Jersey is already ahead of her. Mozitis is scheduled to appear at the 125th anniversary celebration for the Steel Pier at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. When she is not performing her duties as Miss New Jersey, Mozitis said she will continue auditioning for new roles and said she is rehearsing to play Josephine in “Big Fish” at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman. She said it's her ambition to become an actor on Broadway. At some point, she will compete at the Miss America, although Holtzman said the date of the competition has not yet been announced.

Mozitis said competing in Miss New Jersey was an experience that helps “prepare you for life,” teaching you skills such as public speaking and self-confidence, as well as introducing you to causes involving community service and female empowerment.

Asked to advise other young women and aspiring Miss New Jersey contestants, Mozitis said to be bold and seize new opportunities.

“Take the leap,” Mozitis said.

