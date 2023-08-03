A search continues for a Northfield woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a month.
Idalia Mendez, 72, purportedly walked away from her home in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue on July 5. Since she left, Mendez was seen near Doughty and Delilah roads in Egg Harbor Township, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Authorities have searched the Atlantic County Utilities Authority's Environmental Park off Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township as part of the investigation.
Police initially believed she was walking toward New Road or Tilton Road.
In her last sighting, Mendez was wearing a turquoise-colored, flower-print shirt, blue jeans, a blue head scarf and grey Sketchers, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Mendez is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 94 pounds.
Anyone with information about Mendez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800, Northfield police at 609-641-3122 or 911.
