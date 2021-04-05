 Skip to main content
Northfield VA Clinic to hold COVID-19 vaccination event
Northfield VA Clinic to hold COVID-19 vaccination event

Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic

NORTHFIELD — A COVID-19 vaccination event will be held for veterans and their spouses and caregivers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic County Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic on New Road in Northfield.

Although there will be walk-in availability, in-person pre-registration is encouraged at the clinic this week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Additional information on the expanded eligibility is available on the Wilmington VA Medical Center COVID-19 at Wilmington.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp. The Wilmington VA Medical Center provides health care services to veterans through its main medical center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey. 

