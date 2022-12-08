 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northfield synagogue installs rabbi

  • 0

Kanye's behavior has prompted many to ask: Is this the result of mental illness, or is it anti-semitism? We reached out to a local rabbi for her take.

Congregation Beth Israel of Northfield welcomed new Rabbi Michael L. Feshbach and his family at Shabbat services on Nov. 18, with a special program followed by an Oneg Shabbat reception.

Guests included visiting scholar Rabbi Jonathan L. Hecht, dean at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati and Beth Israel Rabbi Emeritus David M. Weis.

The weekend’s events continued with a Shabbat morning study, a Shabbat luncheon and a bagel breakfast with Beth Israel Sunday School families. The congregation officially welcomed Feshbach, his wife, Julie Novick, and children Benjamin, Daniel and Talia.

For more information on Beth Israel, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News