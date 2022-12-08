Northfield synagogue installs rabbi

Congregation Beth Israel of Northfield welcomed new Rabbi Michael L. Feshbach and his family at Shabbat services on Nov. 18, with a special program followed by an Oneg Shabbat reception.
Guests included visiting scholar Rabbi Jonathan L. Hecht, dean at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati and Beth Israel Rabbi Emeritus David M. Weis.
The weekend’s events continued with a Shabbat morning study, a Shabbat luncheon and a bagel breakfast with Beth Israel Sunday School families. The congregation officially welcomed Feshbach, his wife, Julie Novick, and children Benjamin, Daniel and Talia.
For more information on Beth Israel, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.