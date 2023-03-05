NORTHFIELD — It was time to “Come Together” and celebrate Purim with the Fab Four.

Beth Israel hosted a Purim carnival Sunday, throwing a festival with crafts, games and even a retelling of the holiday story through Beatles lyrics.

Lenna Kane, of Ventnor, came with her twin great-grandchildren, Brielle and Ricky. She said they come as a family to Beth Israel for Shabbat services every Friday and that she was glad to give them a fun way to learn about the faith.

“They wanted to go to the cornhole, they wanted to do the painting and make the hamantashen and have a lot of fun,” Kane said. “I think it’s important for the children to know about the holidays because it helps celebrate them.”

About 150 people attended the carnival, which began at 4 p.m. Attendees donned their Purim masks and hats, with the children wearing costumes of princesses and other characters, including a Phillies player, Spider-Woman, Harry Potter, a tractor-trailer and Pikachu. There were crafts to the side, with families decorating their own crown and masks to wear in celebration of the heroism of Queen Esther.

Carnival games for all ages were set up in the back of the synagogue, including cornhole, basketball, Connect-4, Jenga, a ring toss and a miniature ski-ball game. In the spirit of the holiday, another ball game had players knock down a mocking effigy of Haman.

Attendees also made and baked hamantashen, a triangular pastry, using orange marmalade, raspberry jam and a chocolate hazelnut spread. A full pasta dinner was served at about 5:15 p.m. before the service.

Steve Sinderbrand, of Margate, was there with his four grandchildren from Linwood. They are congregants at Beth Israel and consider it an important center where they can come together.

“It’s a wonderful family activity reinforcing Jewish values,” Sinderbrand said. “Beth Israel has always been a big part of our lives.”

The highlight was the Purim service and the “Magical Mystery Megillah Reading,” where the story of Purim told through the music of the Beatles. The lyrics of each Beatles song played had been altered to celebrate the story of Esther and the Jewish people’s triumph over Haman. The song “Yesterday” became “Esther’s Day;” “Elanor Rigby” became “All the Jewish People” and “Let it Be” became “Don’t Let it Be,” retelling Mordecai’s revealing Haman’s plot to Esther.

Beth Israel Rabbi Michael Feshbach, spotting a Beatles wig, said some of the songs he had written himself, while others were adapted from the work of Congregation Or Ami in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania.

Cantor Rhoda Harrison, who was visiting from Congregation Kol Ami in Cherry Hill, helped lead the service, wearing a hippie vest. She said the unconventional theme was in keeping with the traditional Purim spirit.

“It’s always been a time (Purim) where we use humor, satire and a lot of fun to convey the history and the story of Esther,” Harrison said.

Purim is a holiday commemorating the Biblical story told in the Book of Esther and acts of heroism in the face of violent persecution. In the story, the eponymous Esther foils the plans of the Persian imperial official Haman, who had been plotting a massacre of the Jewish people in the Persian Empire.

Purim begins this year Monday at sundown and ends Tuesday at sundown for most who observe the holiday. It begins one day later for Jews living in Jerusalem.

That the service was finding new ways to celebrate ancient traditions was made clear by the Megillah, or scroll telling the Book of Esther, being used for the service. Norman Fischer, 88, who was born and raised in Atlantic City and later moved to Egg Harbor Township, explained that the Megillah being used was a family heirloom. It had been handwritten on lamb-skin parchment circa 1900 in Poland by Fischer’s great-grandfather, who was a scribe.

“The story of Purim,” Fischer said as he displayed the Megillah.

Four generations of Fischer’s family were at Beth Israel, including his daughter, granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

While dealing with somber themes, the Purim holiday itself is characterized by revelry, with celebrations often featuring the farcical and parodical retellings of Esther’s story. There are also traditionally games, dances, costuming and a celebratory jeering of the villainous Haman.

“It’s a story of a very violent threat against our people and part of the way we bring it into our lives and deal with the threat is to take some of the toxicity out of it by laughing at it,” Feshbach said. “It’s a dark tale made light through humor and celebration.”