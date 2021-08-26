Northfield, Somers Point could revisit cannabis ban

Without the medicinal license, the company would still pursue an adult–use license for the site, which would need the township to amend its ordinance.

“We’re very committed to the location,” Reilly said.

In Northfield, Polistina said the ordinance allowing some retail cannabis sales in the business district could be approved quickly. In fact, that was part of his stated reasoning for moving the other ordinance banning sales forward at the last meeting, because the ordinance approving sales would not need to be reintroduced and advertised.

The Northfield sales ban won in a narrow vote along party lines, with three Democrats voting against and three Republicans voting yes. A fourth Republican member abstained, leaving the tie-breaking vote to Republican Mayor Erland Chau.

In June, when City Council originally introduced the ordinance allowing cannabis sales in Northfield, it had the support of a council subcommittee and sailed through with a 5-2 majority. Later, Polistina delayed the final vote and moved forward another ordinance with the opposite effect, stating no sales would be allowed anywhere in the community. Over the objections of supporters of allowing sales, he moved the second ordinance ahead on the agenda at an August meeting, leading to the tie vote.