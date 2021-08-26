Northfield, Somers Point could revisit cannabis ban

NORTHFIELD — When Republican City Council President Tom Polistina overcame Democrats' resistance to approving an ordinance banning cannabis sales in the city, he said he did not want to say yes before the state released its rules for the new market.
That took place Aug. 19, when the Cannabis Regulatory Commission unanimously approved the framework for New Jersey’s adult-use market. On Tuesday, Polistina said he may be willing to reconsider allowing sales on Tilton Road.
“We’re going through all the rules to make sure that we have the right ordinance in place,” Polistina said. “There’s nothing glaring in there that causes me great concern as of yet.”
From the beginning, Polistina said, he was willing to consider allowing cannabis sales in town, but did not want to approve an ordinance before the state put forward the rules under which the new industry would function.
Some communities have already said yes to cannabis sales, including Egg Harbor Township, Lower Township and West Cape May. Officials in other communities, including alcohol-free Ocean City, have indicated they wanted no part of the new industry.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for p…
But in Northfield, Middle Township and Somers Point, officials approved ordinances banning local cannabis sales and growing facilities while signaling they might reconsider.
Municipalities had until Aug. 21 to approve local ordinances establishing where cannabis sales and manufacturing facilities could be placed. Those that allowed sales could not change their minds for five years, under the state law legalizing the substance for licensed facilities. Those that said no could decide to opt in at any time.
But the municipalities needed to have an ordinance written and introduced before the regulatory commission approved the state’s rules.
Many towns were reluctant to say yes until those rules were available, said Levi Fox, a member of Somers Point’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, which plans to prepare a recommendation on the issue for City Council.
On Monday, members of the Somers Point committee discussed the state’s rules and looked at areas where cannabis sales could be allowed if eventually approved by council. Fox believes the city will eventually approve sales, which could mean about $300,000 in new revenue.
With the continued legalization of marijuana across the country, many people are being met w…
“If Somers Point does not get (a cannabis shop) in the short term they might get one in the long term,” Fox said Tuesday. “People are very hesitant but open to learning more.”
The committee is also looking closely at discussions in other communities. Ocean City seems unlikely to ever approve cannabis sales, he said, but he added that Somers Point has sold alcohol to Ocean City visitors for years, suggesting cannabis sales may eventually have a similar pattern.
The next step for Somers Point will be a community meeting to gather input from residents. That meeting has not yet been planned. It could be some time before the issue comes back to City Council. Fox hopes the discussion will remain focused on policy issues.
“No one wants to see a pitched battle on the floor of City Council on this,” he said.
In Middle Township, Mayor Tim Donohue did not immediately respond to a request for comment. At Township Committee meetings, Donohue has said the township would revisit the question of cannabis sales once the state rules were approved.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the appointment of Wesley McWhite III as the director of C…
The township has supported plans for a cannabis business. Massachusetts-based Insa plans to convert a former seafood processing plant on Indian Trail Road into a medical cannabis facility, where the plant would be grown, processed and sold to those with a state-issued card showing they have a doctor’s recommendation for cannabis.
But the next round of medicinal cannabis licenses was stalled by a lawsuit, and Insa is still waiting for a decision. The company has an agreement of sale for the building but can’t do anything without a license. There is no indication when the state may approve the next round of licenses for the medicinal market.
“We’re hoping that it will be sooner rather than later,” said Steve Reilly, one of the owners of the cannabis company.
Without the medicinal license, the company would still pursue an adult–use license for the site, which would need the township to amend its ordinance.
“We’re very committed to the location,” Reilly said.
TRENTON — New Jersey's cannabis regulators on Thursday approved rules to set up the recreati…
In Northfield, Polistina said the ordinance allowing some retail cannabis sales in the business district could be approved quickly. In fact, that was part of his stated reasoning for moving the other ordinance banning sales forward at the last meeting, because the ordinance approving sales would not need to be reintroduced and advertised.
The Northfield sales ban won in a narrow vote along party lines, with three Democrats voting against and three Republicans voting yes. A fourth Republican member abstained, leaving the tie-breaking vote to Republican Mayor Erland Chau.
In June, when City Council originally introduced the ordinance allowing cannabis sales in Northfield, it had the support of a council subcommittee and sailed through with a 5-2 majority. Later, Polistina delayed the final vote and moved forward another ordinance with the opposite effect, stating no sales would be allowed anywhere in the community. Over the objections of supporters of allowing sales, he moved the second ordinance ahead on the agenda at an August meeting, leading to the tie vote.
On Tuesday, Polistina seemed reassured by the state rules, which do not set a timeline for the first legal sales outside the medicinal market. But he did not commit to voting to allow Northfield sales.
“I think I’m leaning that way. I am still cautious about it,” he said.
However the ordinance moves forward, it is unlikely to see unanimous support on council.
“I will not support it in any form,” said Councilman Brian Smith at a previous meeting.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.