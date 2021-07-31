Northfield says no to library consolidation

NORTHFIELD — A seemingly routine discussion about the future of the city’s public library led to an extraordinary outburst from Mayor Erland Chau, expressing frustration over being left out of a decision.
Members of a City Council subcommittee decided against joining the Atlantic County Library System, instead keeping the city’s library an independent entity.
Chau, who later described his behavior as “a meltdown,” said he apologized to council members Greg Dewees and Barbara Anne Madden at the meeting and in a later email. It was an extraordinary moment in a public meeting, and one elected officials in Northfield describe as out of character for the mayor.
“I was livid,” Chau said later.
In video of the meeting, Chau yells at the members of council and slams his hand on the table after being told that Madden and Dewees discussed the issue without him. At one point, he accused the council members of racism.
“OK, so I’m chopped liver?” Chau said. “Suddenly now because I’m a different color, I’m left out of this meeting?”
Chau is Asian American.
“That’s unnecessary,” said Madden.
“Well, I feel that way,” Chau responded.
Chau has been a member of council for 22 years and was elected mayor in 2014.
The city began discussions on joining the county library system earlier this year, according to Council President Tom Polistina.
County Executive Dennis Levinson confirmed the county had been in discussions with Northfield about the possibility of joining the county system, headquartered in Mays Landing with branches in eight other communities. Levinson said the county has one of the state’s best library systems, suggesting towns may be able to offer better service by joining.
“We could absorb them into the county system if they wish to come in,” he said. That would include hiring the personnel and using the building and the library collection. He also said many of the communities with their own libraries, which include Absecon, Northfield, Linwood, Margate and Atlantic City, also serve their communities well, singling out Atlantic City.
“I can tell you, they run an excellent library,” Levinson said.
At the meeting, which took place this month, Madden reported that council would not consolidate the library. She and Dewees were on a council subcommittee considering the matter.
“It’s been decided by committee that no further consideration would be given to consolidation,” Madden said. “The library will remain an independent entity for the city of Northfield and continue to serve the citizens of this community.”
Chau asked where that decision took place and why he was not consulted. As mayor, he appoints the board that governs the municipal library operations and serves as an ex officio member of the library’s Board of Trustees.
“With all due respect, I think this is a slap in my face that you are making a statement. As a committee, we have not met or made a decision,” Chau said at the meeting.
“I’m sorry if I offended you,” said Madden.
He continued to raise his voice, standing up at the council table.
“First of all, don’t yell at me,” said Dewees.
“I’m not yelling at you. I’m looking at Mrs. Madden,” Chau responded.
“Well, don’t yell at her,” Dewees said.
“I’m very pissed off,” Chau said. “If you don’t like what I’m saying, then close your ears and don’t listen to me.”
Chau later described Dewees as his brother-in-law. Neither Dewees nor Madden responded to requests for interview for this story.
“Mayor, please. That’s enough,” said Polistina. He apologized to Dewees and Madden that he had let this incident go that long.
In Northfield, the mayor does not have a vote on council, and meetings are run by the council president. Later, Polistina said he had never seen a similar outburst at a meeting, and said it was out of character for Chau. He said anyone can have a bad day.
The proposed consolidation with the county library system would not reduce costs for taxpayers but had the potential to reduce operating expenses and improve services, albeit with a loss of local oversight.
Both Polistina and Levinson said libraries in New Jersey are funded through a separate property tax, at a rate of one-third of a mil — 33 cents of every $1,000 or equalized assessed value goes to the library fund.
