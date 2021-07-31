Northfield says no to library consolidation

Chau asked where that decision took place and why he was not consulted. As mayor, he appoints the board that governs the municipal library operations and serves as an ex officio member of the library’s Board of Trustees.

“With all due respect, I think this is a slap in my face that you are making a statement. As a committee, we have not met or made a decision,” Chau said at the meeting.

“I’m sorry if I offended you,” said Madden.

He continued to raise his voice, standing up at the council table.

“First of all, don’t yell at me,” said Dewees.

“I’m not yelling at you. I’m looking at Mrs. Madden,” Chau responded.

“Well, don’t yell at her,” Dewees said.

“I’m very pissed off,” Chau said. “If you don’t like what I’m saying, then close your ears and don’t listen to me.”

Chau later described Dewees as his brother-in-law. Neither Dewees nor Madden responded to requests for interview for this story.

“Mayor, please. That’s enough,” said Polistina. He apologized to Dewees and Madden that he had let this incident go that long.