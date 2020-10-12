 Skip to main content
Northfield restaurant announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure
Northfield restaurant announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

Flavor Pizza

Carlo Carluccio with the Margherita coal fired pizza at Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza, in Northfield.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / Multimedia Editor

A Northfield restaurant has temporarily closed due to a recent COVID-19 exposure, the restaurant announced on Facebook on Saturday.

Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza, at 1200 New Road, will be closed until further notice, according to the Facebook post.

“For the health and safety of both our customers and staff, we will be closed until further notice and will take this time to thoroughly clean and disinfect the restaurant as per the most recent CDC guidelines,” according to the post. “We appreciate your continued support and will continue to keep you updated via out Facebook page. We look forward to seeing you all again soon.”

Two days earlier, the restaurant has posted on Facebook that they were closing their dining room and outdoor table service until further notice, effective that Friday.

“With the colder weather upon us and the rising concerns of the virus, we are not comfortable keeping our dining room open with the limitations set forth by the State of New Jersey,” according to the post.  “We will be open daily for takeout and delivery, limitations may occur when we are experiencing higher than normal call volumes.”

Currently, guidelines set by state officials to mitigate the spread of the disease have capped indoor dining at 25%.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

