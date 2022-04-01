Northfield raccoon becomes 5th Atlantic County rabies case

A raccoon collected by Atlantic County Animal Control on Forrest Drive in Northfield has tested positive for rabies, the fifth case found in the county this year, according to county Division of Public Health.

Homeowners called Animal Control after they discovered the raccoon being attacked by their two dogs in their yard.

One resident was found to be bitten or scratched while attempting to remove the dogs, according to the Division of Public Health, and was advised to consult his medical provider.

The dogs will receive rabies vaccine boosters and be placed under a 45-day observation.

“Rabies can be fatal if left untreated which is why it is so important to vaccinate your pets,” stated Kara Janson, Acting Public Health director for Atlantic County.

“A rabies vaccination not only protects your pet but also helps protect the pet owner and family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet," said Johnson.

The county’s previous rabies cases this year have involved a fox collected from Hamilton Township and three skunks found in Egg Harbor Township.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is holding its next monthly free rabies vaccination clinic on Sunday, April 10, from 9 AM – 12 noon, for both dogs and cats by appointment. Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org/animalshelter.

Public health officials remind residents of the importance of vaccinating their pets, and advise residents to teach children to stay away from wild animals. Additionally, public health officials recommend calling your local Animal Control if you see wildlife behaving strangely or aggressively.

For more information about rabies control and precautions, please visit the county web site at www.aclink.org/publichealth or call (609) 645-5971.

