Northfield raccoon becomes 5th Atlantic County rabies case of 2022

A raccoon collected in Northfield tested positive for rabies, the fifth case found in Atlantic County this year, the county Division of Public Health said Friday.

Homeowners on Forrest Drive called Animal Control after they discovered the raccoon being attacked by their two dogs in their yard, the county said in a news release.

One resident was found to be bitten or scratched while attempting to remove the dogs, according to the Division of Public Health, and was advised to consult his medical provider.

The dogs will receive rabies vaccine boosters and be placed under a 45-day observation, the county said.

“Rabies can be fatal if left untreated, which is why it is so important to vaccinate your pets,” said Kara Janson, acting public health director for the county. “A rabies vaccination not only protects your pet but also helps protect the pet owner and family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet."

The county’s previous rabies cases this year have involved a fox collected from Hamilton Township and three skunks found in Egg Harbor Township.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold its next monthly free rabies vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon April 10 for both dogs and cats, by appointment. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

Public health officials remind residents of the importance of vaccinating their pets and advise them to teach children to stay away from wild animals. Additionally, calling Animal Control if you see wildlife behaving strangely or aggressively.

For more information about rabies control and precautions, visit aclink.org/publichealth or call 609-645-5971.

