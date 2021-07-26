 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northfield police to educate youths on bike safety, drugs in September
0 comments

Northfield police to educate youths on bike safety, drugs in September

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Northfield police announced it will he hosting an event to educate youths on bike safety and substance awareness this fall.

Northfield Police Department will partner with the City of Northfield and Northfield Municipal Alliance to host a "bike rodeo" on Sept. 25. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Birch Grove Park. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 50 children between ages 6 and 12.

They want to shot that riding a bike safely can be effective in decreasing substance use while also increasing physical activity, police said in a news release. They will use the event as an opportunity to also educate on drug and alcohol awareness.

Participants will learn, practice and demonstrate their bicycle handling skills in a fun, noncompetitive atmosphere.

Registration forms can be found at cityofnorthfield.org or by emailing Sgt. Guy DiMarco at gdimarco@npdnj.org. Registration is open until 2 p.m. Sept. 24.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heat alerts in effect for parts of the South and Northwest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News