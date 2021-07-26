Northfield police to educate youths on bike safety, drugs in September

Northfield police announced it will he hosting an event to educate youths on bike safety and substance awareness this fall.
Northfield Police Department will partner with the City of Northfield and Northfield Municipal Alliance to host a "bike rodeo" on Sept. 25. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Birch Grove Park. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 50 children between ages 6 and 12.
They want to shot that riding a bike safely can be effective in decreasing substance use while also increasing physical activity, police said in a news release. They will use the event as an opportunity to also educate on drug and alcohol awareness.
Participants will learn, practice and demonstrate their bicycle handling skills in a fun, noncompetitive atmosphere.
Registration forms can be found at cityofnorthfield.org or by emailing Sgt. Guy DiMarco at gdimarco@npdnj.org. Registration is open until 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
