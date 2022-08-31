 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northfield police officer dies in off-duty accident

NORTHFIELD — Police were in mourning Wednesday over the death of Officer Johnathan Scull.

Scull's death was cited as the result of "a sudden off-duty accident" in a letter from police Chief Paul S. Newman.

According to the letter, Scull joined the department in 2020, first as a part-time special law enforcement officer, then as a code enforcement officer and most recently as a full-time officer.

In a post on Facebook, the Police Department said Scull, 27, was a lifelong Northfield resident and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2014.

"It was an honor to have him as part of our team, and he will be greatly missed by all of us," Newman wrote.

Flags outside the Police Department building on Shore Road are flying at half-staff in Scull's memory.

The news brought postings of condolence from departments in Linwood, Somers Point, Galloway Township, Vineland and elsewhere.

Johnathan Scull

Scull

 Northfield police
