Northfield police host bike safety course, trails at Birch Grove Park opened
NORTHFIELD — Police, city officials and others hosted a bike safety course Saturday morning at Birch Grove Park.

After the course, city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new bike trail at the park.

Saturday's event was the first time in 15 years that the city had held a bike safety course, Deputy City Clerk Shannon Campbell said.

The course educated children ages 6 to 12 about helmet safety, road safety, proper tire pressure and the appropriate attire for riding a bike. Speakers also took the opportunity to educate the youth on drug and alcohol awareness.

Multiple stations were set up around the park so the children could go through each step of bike safety. 

Part of the event challenged the children by removing their training wheels and having them ride a course led by Officer William VanPelt.

As encouragement for kids to participate, organizers awarded prizes such as helmets, flashlights and keychains.

VanPelt stressed the importance of making sure people lock up their bikes. Ninety percent of bicycle thefts happen because they were left outside a store with no lock on it, VanPelt said.

The Birch Grove trail project was started in 2018, but due to COVID-19 complications, the ceremony wasn't able to occur until Saturday, Campbell said.

Mayor Erland Chau and Councilman Greg Dewees cut the ribbon to open the trail.

A map has been put on display at the front of the trail to help guide walkers and bike riders.

After the ceremony, police officers took the children on a bike ride through the trail.

Police plan to host more of these events and continue to encourage bike safety among the youth. 

For more information about Birch Grove Park's bike trail, visit southjerseytrails.org.

