Northfield official, residents call on Mayor Chau to resign

NORTHFIELD — After an angry outburst at a July City Council meeting, Mayor Erland Chau stood before council members at the most recent meeting to apologize.

He said it would never happen again.

“It has become an embarrassment and a regrettable event,” Chau said at the beginning of the Aug. 10 meeting.

His public apology mostly was aimed at Councilwoman Barbara Anne Madden, whom much of his ire at the previous meeting had been directed at, and Councilman Greg Dewees, who is Chau’s brother-in-law.

Madden did not seem ready to forgive or forget.

“Mayor Chau’s behavior at the July 13 meeting was unconscionable,” she said at the August meeting. “Not only was he totally out of control, he was vulgar and falsely accused me of racism.”

At issue was a decision on whether the city would join the Atlantic County Library System. Dewees, a Republican, and Madden, a Democrat, worked on a subcommittee to explore the possibility. Chau lost his temper after Madden reported that the city should not move the proposal forward. He said he should not have been left out of the decision.