Northfield official, residents call on Mayor Chau to resign

NORTHFIELD — After an angry outburst at a July City Council meeting, Mayor Erland Chau stood before council members at the most recent meeting to apologize.
He said it would never happen again.
“It has become an embarrassment and a regrettable event,” Chau said at the beginning of the Aug. 10 meeting.
His public apology mostly was aimed at Councilwoman Barbara Anne Madden, whom much of his ire at the previous meeting had been directed at, and Councilman Greg Dewees, who is Chau’s brother-in-law.
Madden did not seem ready to forgive or forget.
“Mayor Chau’s behavior at the July 13 meeting was unconscionable,” she said at the August meeting. “Not only was he totally out of control, he was vulgar and falsely accused me of racism.”
At issue was a decision on whether the city would join the Atlantic County Library System. Dewees, a Republican, and Madden, a Democrat, worked on a subcommittee to explore the possibility. Chau lost his temper after Madden reported that the city should not move the proposal forward. He said he should not have been left out of the decision.
At one point in Chau’s outburst, he questioned whether it was related to his race. Chau is Asian American. At the Aug. 10 meeting, he said he was upset about something that happened earlier that day, suggesting it clouded his judgment.
“In hindsight, I should not have attended that meeting, but I felt as the mayor it was my responsibility and duty to attend the council meeting and to participate,” Chau said. “It was absolutely no excuse for my disruptive outburst and offensive behavior that I exhibited that evening. It was completely uncharacteristic, irresponsible and insensitive of me.”
He said he reached out to the council members to apologize the morning after the meeting, adding he believes the community also deserved an apology. He said he could not erase what happened, only apologize to the city and to the members of council.
Madden, who responded after Chau spoke, said it seems to her that she lives in a male-dominated society and that city government is no different.
“The Republican party has displayed a lack of respect for women over the past years. Apparently, this misogynistic mindset exists in our city government as well,” she said.
She also criticized Council President Tom Polistina, who eventually stopped Chau’s comments.
“Mayor, please. That’s enough,” Polistina said at the July meeting, before apologizing to Dewees and Madden.
But that was after more than five minutes, Madden said. She told Polistina he lost control of the situation.
“You did not protect me,” Madden said. “When you sit in that chair as council president, you are here for all of us.”
Chau’s comments continued to reverberate in the public comment portion of the Aug. 10 meeting, as did Madden’s.
“I’m deeply offended by the blanket statement that the men of the Republican Party treat anyone with disrespect,” resident Carolyn Bucci, an active Republican, told Madden. “Members, including the elected officials, have treated me and other women that I know with the utmost respect.”
Rita Gisondi accused Chau of speaking inappropriately to her son while he was Chau’s student. Chau recently retired after 45 years as a science teacher at Mainland Regional High School.
At the meeting, Gisondi said Chau spoke of her son in disparaging and suggestive terms, describing the comments as sexual harassment. She and another speaker called on Chau to resign as mayor.
“You need to go away,” she told Chau.
Gisondi said she took her allegations to the police and to school officials, but no disciplinary action was taken.
Contacted after the meeting, Chau said he has been advised by an attorney not to discuss the matter with the press or with the public, but added he is exploring filing charges “for releasing confidential information.”
He also said an accusation would have been fully investigated. Chau said he could not speak about any student, even as he questioned why accusations from years earlier were being made public now.
“I have done nothing illegal or criminal or had any legal action taken against me,” he said.
