The search for a missing Northfield woman with dementia has continued into a second week.
Idalia Mendez, 72, left her home in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue on July 5, appearing on video in various areas.
Police initially believed she was walking toward New Road or Tilton Road.
Authorities have searched the Atlantic County Utilities Authority's Environmental Park off Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township as part of the investigation, township police Capt. Cherie Burgan said Thursday.
Northfield police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were both investigating the disappearance.
The Prosecutor's Office did not return multiple requests for comment.
