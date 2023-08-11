NORTHFIELD — A second mosquito sample captured in the city tested positive for West Nile virus, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said Friday.

The sample was collected from Debora Street on Aug. 1 and confirmed positive Wednesday.

This is the third case of West Nile in Atlantic County this year. The first positive sample was collected from Zion Road in Northfield on July 12. A second case was found in Egg Harbor City on July 19.

County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance and implementing control measures, the division said in a news release. There are no reported human cases of the virus at this time.

West Nile virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans.

County health officials recommend residents use bug spray when outdoors, clean clogged gutters and clear their properties of standing water, which they say can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

For more information about West Nile virus, visit atlantic-county.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

Changing climate gives mosquitoes more time to live each year Because of the heat-trapping effects of fossil fuel emissions, mosquitoes are here longer. By analyzing temperature and humidity trends from a station at Atlantic City International Airport, science and news group Climate Central found the mosquito season here is 23 days longer on average than it was in 1979.