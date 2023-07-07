NORTHFIELD — Police on Thursday were looking for a missing woman they say suffers from dementia.
Idalia Mendez, 72, left her home in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue earlier this week, police said in a news release.
She left her home on foot, heading either south on New Road or west on Tilton Road, police said. She was last seen at Maple and Spruce avenues about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police described Mendez as Hispanic, about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green floral shirt, headscarf, blue jeans and dark sneakers.
Locals in the neighborhood were asked to review any surveillance footage that could aid in finding the missing woman.
Anyone with information about Mendez can dial 911 or call police at 609-641-3122.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
