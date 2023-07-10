NORTHFIELD — The search for a missing city woman with dementia continued Monday.
Idalia Mendez, 72, was last seen Wednesday afternoon at Maple and Spruce avenues, heading on foot either toward New Road or Tilton Road, police have said.
Police described Mendez as Hispanic, about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green floral shirt, headscarf, blue jeans and dark sneakers.
Police said Monday their search yielded no results for the missing woman over the weekend. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, State Police and Atlantic County Sheriff's Office are aiding the investigation.
Anyone with information about Mendez can dial 911 or call police at 609-641-3122.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.