Northfield man charged with lighting another man on fire

NORTHFIELD — A city man is accused of lighting another man on fire, police said Thursday.
Deshoin Rowell, 19, was charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
The investigation into Rowell began when Somers Point police contacted Northfield police regarding an 18-year-old man who was being treated for second-degree burns at Shore Medical Center. The victim had received burns to his hands, arms, stomach and thighs after being intentionally lit on fire using an accelerant believed to be gasoline, police said.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident can call police at 609-641-2832, ext. 190.

Molly Shelly
