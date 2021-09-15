Northfield holds off on vote on cannabis sales to further amend ordinance

While there seems to be some movement on the Republican side to allowing sales, it was clear an ordinance allowing cannabis sales will never get unanimous support. Councilmember Brian Smith remains thoroughly unconvinced.

He said at the meeting that the more research he has done, the more convinced he is that cannabis is far from harmless, especially when used by young people. He said hundreds of New Jersey towns have said no to allowing sales, adding that Northfield should join them.

Under the package of laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last winter creating a legal market, towns can keep out sales of cannabis but will not be able to keep people from using or possessing it, or having it delivered within the community. It would also mean forgoing local taxes on sales.

Utts has cited the potential economic benefits, saying cannabis sales could mean local jobs and revenue for the city, in the form of an additional local tax. Utts also pointed to area communities that have set considerable fees for licenses.

Atlantic City has set a $25,000 license fee, with Egg Harbor Township planning to charge $10,000 per license. But Mary Canesi, Northfield's city clerk and administrator, said the fee for the license would need to match the actual cost to the township under the current state law.

The meeting was held in person for a limited number of participants, with others able to watch and comment online. But a technical issue caused an extensive delay, when those inside the meeting room could not hear the comments made on Zoom. Those comments could be heard by the few other Zoom participants.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.