Northfield holds off on vote on cannabis sales to further amend ordinance

NORTHFIELD — After months of wrangling, Northfield appears to have a consensus on City Council to allow cannabis sales in the community. But they do not yet have an ordinance.
At a meeting Tuesday, members decided to hold off on a final vote to allow more time for amendments to the proposed ordinance, as recommended by Councilman Paul Utts, one of the strongest proponents of allowing cannabis sales in the city.
The council has already approved an ordinance banning the sales, which was approved before a state deadline for local action on the issue. The city took the unusual step of introducing two ordinances, one to allow sales, the other to ban them. In an initial vote of 3-3, Mayor Erland Chau cast the tie-breaker and the city approved a ban on sales.
At the time, Council President Tom Polistina said the decision was not final. Instead, it would allow the city to look at the state rules before approving local sales.
“That’s why I wanted to delay. This isn’t Washington. We don’t vote on things and then find out what’s in it,” Polistina said during Tuesday's meeting.
The previous split was along party lines, with Councilmember Greg Dewees abstaining. The Democrats would need only one Republican vote for the ordinance to pass. It appeared from the discussions at the meeting that there will be at least one Republican supporting sales.
NORTHFIELD — When Republican City Council President Tom Polistina overcame Democrats’ resist…
“It seems like the votes are there for it to pass,” Polistina said after the meeting.
But with a clear path to approval, it was Utts who suggested holding off. He suggested the ordinance should include more specifics, such as setting a licensing fee and determining how many licenses will be allowed in town. The city could also set hours of operations for cannabis businesses.
The ordinance already introduced would allow sales in the city’s commercial zone on Tilton Road.
Council decided to reconvene a committee to make recommendations for an amended ordinance. Utts and Frank Perri, both Democrats, will remain on the committee, but Dewees, a Republican who helped draft the recommendation to allow sales, said he no longer wanted to be a part of that committee.
Utts said he would like the committee to remain bipartisan. Polistina agreed and volunteered to serve on the committee as well.
City attorney Kristopher Facenda will also advise the committee, it was decided at the meeting.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nearly 200 residents and business representatives filled Council Chamber…
The existing ordinance did not come up for a vote at the meeting. It could still be approved as is, but Facenda advised council members that any major change would require the ordinance to be introduced and advertised again before it could come to a final vote.
While there seems to be some movement on the Republican side to allowing sales, it was clear an ordinance allowing cannabis sales will never get unanimous support. Councilmember Brian Smith remains thoroughly unconvinced.
He said at the meeting that the more research he has done, the more convinced he is that cannabis is far from harmless, especially when used by young people. He said hundreds of New Jersey towns have said no to allowing sales, adding that Northfield should join them.
Under the package of laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy last winter creating a legal market, towns can keep out sales of cannabis but will not be able to keep people from using or possessing it, or having it delivered within the community. It would also mean forgoing local taxes on sales.
Utts has cited the potential economic benefits, saying cannabis sales could mean local jobs and revenue for the city, in the form of an additional local tax. Utts also pointed to area communities that have set considerable fees for licenses.
Atlantic City has set a $25,000 license fee, with Egg Harbor Township planning to charge $10,000 per license. But Mary Canesi, Northfield's city clerk and administrator, said the fee for the license would need to match the actual cost to the township under the current state law.
The meeting was held in person for a limited number of participants, with others able to watch and comment online. But a technical issue caused an extensive delay, when those inside the meeting room could not hear the comments made on Zoom. Those comments could be heard by the few other Zoom participants.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.