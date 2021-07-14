 Skip to main content
Northfield Flags of the Forgotten installation set to end, but efforts to prevent veteran suicide continue
Vietnam combat veteran Marco Polo Smigliani, of Egg Harbor Township; 40-year-Army veteran Brig. General Douglas Satterfield, of Galloway Township; Retired FBI Special Agent Bob Turkavage, of Brigantine; and Marine Corps veteran and retired National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Eberwine, of Absecon. The four are spearheading an effort to raise money for the Bernie Friedenberg Memorial, planned for McConnell Memorial Park in Atlantic City, to honor the World War II medic and all World War II veterans.

NORTHFIELD — Dozens of people gathered in the heat Tuesday morning to show their dedication to the issue of veteran suicide.

Several people, including public and elected officials, spoke against the backdrop of a monthlong 600-flag installation meant to represent the number of veterans who die of suicide each month.

“It’s good to see all of you here today, although I wish it were for a happier reason,” said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who recently cosponsored a bill titled the Veteran Suicide Prevention Act.

John Demarco, a Vietnam veteran and member of the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus, which helped bring the installation to South Jersey, told an anecdote about a fellow member who lost his son to suicide after a long battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Some wounds cannot be seen,” said Demarco. “Our purpose for creating these displays is the hope that every veteran may make a different choice and that someone might be inspired to reach out and help a veteran in need.”

The Flags of the Forgotten displays are meant to serve as a visual reminder. An installation at West Mill and Zion roads in a grass field beside the local Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic was up for 30 days and is expected to come down Thursday. It was meant to honor the deceased and raise awareness of the preventive services available to veterans.

“We designed and developed this document called KOVA, Keeping Our Veterans Alive. Its intention was to kick people in the butt into pulling together to consolidate and coordinate all veteran suicide activities in this state,” Bob Looby, chairman of the New Jersey American Legion's Veterans Employment, Homeless & Education Commission, said at the Tuesday event.

Member organizations of the KOVA alliance span from the county to federal level and include the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars, New Jersey Reentry Corp. and Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

“This is not work that can be done in a silo. It really does take everybody,” Jacob Dillon, public affairs officer for the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center, told the crowd of veterans and loved ones of those who have served before introducing the next speaker.

Mental health is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to addressing veteran suicide. A holistic approach is being taken to treat problems that exacerbate illnesses like depression, officials said.

“We don’t want to be rescuing the person in their time of crisis. We want to before the crisis be providing services, providing jobs, providing houses, providing resources that are so needed," said Matthew Jacobs, community engagement and partnership coordinator for the VA. 

Attendees of Tuesday’s event were given bags full of information about resources for those who know or are veterans at risk of suicide and about efforts at the local, state and federal levels to recognize veterans at risk and lower the number of preventable deaths.

