Northfield Fire Department responds to multiple fires

Atlantic County News

NORTHFIELD — Firefighters were busy Monday night into Tuesday morning when separate fires damaged a city home and a business on Tilton Road.

The first fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. Monday, when a call was received in the 200 block of Tilton Road for a kitchen fire inside a closed business. Heavy smoke was showing from the building's rear when firefighters arrived, the Northfield Fire Department said Tuesday.

Firefighters from Pleasantville, Linwood and Somers Point were called to assist. The crews managed to extinguish the blaze quickly, limiting damage, the Fire Department said.

Three hours later, about 2:30 a.m., the department was dispatched to the 500 block of Jackson Avenue for a reported deck fire at a home.

Once smoke was found coming from the deck, an extinguisher dampened the fire while a firefighter and police officer helped the home's occupants evacuate.

Damage was contained to the deck and porch area, the Fire Department said.

Both fires happened following a Fire Department drill night, the department said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

