Northfield discusses whether to prohibit marijuana in town

NORTHFIELD — City Council, like many other municipalities in the state, is discussing whether to prohibit the use and sale of marijuana after the plant was legalized for recreational use at the state level.

During council’s workshop meeting Tuesday, Council President Tom Polistina said the city has until Aug. 11 to enact an ordinance. If no action is taken, marijuana sales will be automatically approved in Northfield for five years.

“If a business opens within that five years and after the five years we decide to prohibit the sale, or any portion thereof, they would then still be grandfathered in,” said Polistina. “If we choose to prohibit everything, at any time, we can always reverse that.”

His concern was how “everything was rolled out” in regard to enforcement.

“I’m just not confident in what else is in that bill,” he said of the final legislation passed by the state.

He added voters in New Jersey approved marijuana legalization by 67%, and in Northfield, 70% of voters said yes.

“It is something our voters voted for, and we should address it and make sure we’re putting safety ahead of all,” he said.