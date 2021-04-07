Northfield discusses whether to prohibit marijuana in town

NORTHFIELD — City Council, like many other municipalities in the state, is discussing whether to prohibit the use and sale of marijuana after the plant was legalized for recreational use at the state level.
During council’s workshop meeting Tuesday, Council President Tom Polistina said the city has until Aug. 11 to enact an ordinance. If no action is taken, marijuana sales will be automatically approved in Northfield for five years.
“If a business opens within that five years and after the five years we decide to prohibit the sale, or any portion thereof, they would then still be grandfathered in,” said Polistina. “If we choose to prohibit everything, at any time, we can always reverse that.”
His concern was how “everything was rolled out” in regard to enforcement.
“I’m just not confident in what else is in that bill,” he said of the final legislation passed by the state.
He added voters in New Jersey approved marijuana legalization by 67%, and in Northfield, 70% of voters said yes.
“It is something our voters voted for, and we should address it and make sure we’re putting safety ahead of all,” he said.
Mayor Erland Chau recalled a trip to Denver, where recreational marijuana has been legal since 2012. He said he hadn’t seen any marijuana retail shops or people lighting up downtown. He said many of the retail shops were along a highway outside the downtown.
“I firmly believe that what you do at your house is your own private business, but moving forward here we do have municipalities, such as Ocean City, talking about (prohibiting) marijuana,” he said.
Some towns in Cape May County, such as Ocean City and Cape May, have introduced ordinances prohibiting the sale and use of recreational marijuana in public places.
Chau said if Northfield were to prohibit marijuana sales, it’s still going to be around if surrounding towns sell it.
“It is what it is,” he said.
He added he was approached by two people who said they have a facility large enough to grow the plant and were interested in bringing the business to Northfield if they were granted the state license.
Chau visited the site, which he did not name, and said the facility does have the capability to grow and manufacture marijuana.
Councilman Brian Smith said he was a part of the 30% of city residents who did not vote in favor of legalizing marijuana.
“I do not support it, and I will not vote in favor of any of it,” he said.
Polistina suggested forming a committee “to try and put something together” that would be presented to council at its next scheduled meeting. Council members Paul Utts, Frank Perri and Greg Dewees volunteered to be on the committee.
Contact CJ Fairfield:
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
