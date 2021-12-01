Northfield Denny's closes due to reported violations

NORTHFIELD — The Division of Public Health has temporarily closed the Northfield Denny's Restaurant, on Tilton Road, due to reports of health violations, Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.
The restaurant closed Tuesday at 5 p.m., she said.
An investigation remains ongoing.
A woman at the restaurant, however, told The Press of Atlantic City it closed temporarily for maintenance, not health reasons.
The restaurant is located at 335 Tilton Road, near the entrance to the Tilton Shopping Center.

Eric Conklin
