Northfield COVID-19 testing site closes as Stockton opens second

Atlantic County officials ended drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its makeshift Northfield location Friday, spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

Officials are ending the practice because Stockton University and the county are opening another COVID-19 testing site, its second within one week.

Those who were tested in Northfield can still view their results through LabCorp's online patient portal, Gilmore said.

The new site will be at the Carnegie Center at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City. It will supply both rapid and PCR tests.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning next week, for any New Jersey resident ages 4 and older.

Appointments are not required, but pre-registration for both PCR and rapid testing is strongly encouraged, Gilmore said. Those seeking a PCR test may pre-register at covid.vlt.co. Those seeking a rapid test may pre-register at swab.vlt.co.