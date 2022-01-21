 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northfield COVID-19 testing site closes as Stockton opens second
Northfield COVID-19 testing site closes as Stockton opens second

Stockton University's Carnegie Center, shown in 2015, will host a COVID-19 testing site in Atlantic City starting next week.

 Press archives

Atlantic County officials ended drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its makeshift Northfield location Friday, spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

Officials are ending the practice because Stockton University and the county are opening another COVID-19 testing site, its second within one week.

Those who were tested in Northfield can still view their results through LabCorp's online patient portal, Gilmore said.

The new site will be at the Carnegie Center at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City. It will supply both rapid and PCR tests.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning next week, for any New Jersey resident ages 4 and older.

Appointments are not required, but pre-registration for both PCR and rapid testing is strongly encouraged, Gilmore said. Those seeking a PCR test may pre-register at covid.vlt.co. Those seeking a rapid test may pre-register at swab.vlt.co.

Officials foresee the new Atlantic City site providing up to 300 tests per day. Results are expected to be returned in 24 to 48 hours, Gilmore said.

The Atlantic City site is being coordinated by the county, state Department of Health and Stockton. Another site, which opened Wednesday at a Stockton-owned building in Galloway Township, is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vault Health, which has been contracted by the state to provide New Jerseyans with free, at-home tests, will supply tests at the Atlantic City building, Gilmore said.

The Galloway site held a soft opening Wednesday morning, earning a visit from Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials. That site is expected to provide 1,000 tests per day, seven days a week, for the next three weeks.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

