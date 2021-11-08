Northfield could revisit allowing cannabis sales Tuesday

“It boggles my mind that we are so irresponsible to think that this won’t impact our youth. That we’re willing to sacrifice our children for a few dollars,” he said.

It’s been just over a year since New Jersey voters overwhelmingly said yes to legalization. Under the state law that followed that vote, towns can keep out cannabis shops but cannot prevent people from possessing and using it, or having it delivered.

Democrats on council have suggested it is hypocritical to approve liquor licenses and oppose this use, especially when it will mean opting out of a new revenue source.

“This is not for children. It’s for adults,” Madden said.

“I don’t want it. I shouldn’t be in Northfield, and I’m appalled that we continue to bandy this about,” Smith said.

City Council created a subcommittee to work on the issue, including ironing out fees and hours of operations, as well as how many licenses could be allowed. The committee includes Utts and Frank Perri, both Democrats, and City Council President Tom Polistina, a Republican. So far, Polistina has not signed off on a final version of an ordinance, and he was not at the most recent meeting.