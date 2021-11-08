Northfield could revisit allowing cannabis sales Tuesday

NORTHFIELD — After months of discussions against a shifting backdrop of state laws, Northfield City Council plans to again introduce an ordinance to allow cannabis sales.
A draft ordinance could be on the table for Tuesday's meeting, Councilman Paul Utts said at the previous council meeting. That’s also when the application process will open for a license for retail cannabis sales to adults, he said.
A Linwood woman, whom he did not identify by name, plans to submit an application for a Northfield cannabis dispensary as soon as possible, Utts said at the meeting.
“She has framed it as an upscale retail cannabis shop, offering strains that haven’t been seen in many years,” he said. “She’s quite excited about it.”
As part of that application, she wants to be able to indicate that Northfield is open to allowing the business, Utts said.
Right now, cannabis operations are banned in all zones in Northfield, under an ordinance narrowly approved last summer. Council took that action before a state deadline in August to set local zoning rules. Municipalities that did not adopt a local ordinance would have then fallen under the default in the state law, which would automatically allow the use in multiple zones.
The August vote along party lines was so close that Mayor Erland Chau broke the tie. He approved the ban.
Later discussions, held after the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission outlined rules for the new cannabis market, seemed to indicate there was now enough support to allow some cannabis sales in the city.
As envisioned, the ordinance could allow retail cannabis shops in part of the commercial area on Tilton Road, with limits to proximity to houses and some other uses. Utts said the new businesses could drive revitalization, with other businesses opening nearby and more work for carpenters, electricians and others.
Northfield could also see a local tax benefit. The state law allows for an additional 2% local tax on cannabis sales.
According to Utts, the potential cannabis businesswoman said a retail store could mean $15,000 a month in new revenue for the city.
“I think that’s probably an overly ambitious estimate,” he said. If the city charges a 2% tax, that would mean monthly sales worth three-quarters of a million dollars.
Utts and other Democrats on council have presented the issue as an important step for the local economy,.
“We don’t move, we lose out,” Council member Barbara Madden said. “We have to really jump on this.”
Council member Brian Smith, who has been adamantly against allowing cannabis sales, made clear he has not budged. He said legal cannabis sales will mean more young people using it.
“It boggles my mind that we are so irresponsible to think that this won’t impact our youth. That we’re willing to sacrifice our children for a few dollars,” he said.
It’s been just over a year since New Jersey voters overwhelmingly said yes to legalization. Under the state law that followed that vote, towns can keep out cannabis shops but cannot prevent people from possessing and using it, or having it delivered.
Democrats on council have suggested it is hypocritical to approve liquor licenses and oppose this use, especially when it will mean opting out of a new revenue source.
“This is not for children. It’s for adults,” Madden said.
“I don’t want it. I shouldn’t be in Northfield, and I’m appalled that we continue to bandy this about,” Smith said.
City Council created a subcommittee to work on the issue, including ironing out fees and hours of operations, as well as how many licenses could be allowed. The committee includes Utts and Frank Perri, both Democrats, and City Council President Tom Polistina, a Republican. So far, Polistina has not signed off on a final version of an ordinance, and he was not at the most recent meeting.
Even if the remaining questions could be answered Tuesday, that does not mean the matter is resolved. An ordinance needs to be voted on twice, and to be advertised and a public hearing held before a final vote.
There was also some discussion about whether to allow cannabis cultivation in Northfield, with Utts suggesting that may not be a good fit for the community.
Since Gov. Phil Murphy signed the package of laws allowing taxed cannabis sales last February, local towns have wrestled with whether to allow the businesses and where to put them. Neighboring Linwood has said no to cannabis in any zone, for instance, while Egg Harbor Township has said yes to businesses in commercial zones.
Utts pointed to the Egg Harbor Township ordinance as a model for what Northfield could do.
