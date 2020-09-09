NORTHFIELD — While students and a few parents may have shed some tears with the start of a new and very different school year Tuesday, concerns about a crossing guard shortage did not affect the return to the Northfield Community School, officials said.
“All of the posts were covered by the crossing guards on the first day of school, and the department did not have to deploy any officers to cover the 13 established posts,” police Chief Paul Newman said.
District Superintendent Pedro Bretones agreed that the first day back to the school in six months was positive all the way around.
“It was great to see our school filled with children, as it should be,” Bretones said. “Our teachers, administrators and staff were overjoyed to see the children and did a great job of making it a wonderful first day for them.”
There had been specific concerns about crossing guards as City Council and the school district butted heads over staggered start and dismissal times at the school and the number of hours those new times would necessitate crossing guards to be at their posts in the all-walking district.
Things came to a head at the Sept. 1 council meeting, when Councilman Brian Smith said the new start and dismissal times would require 71.5 crossing guard hours per day, up from the anticipated and budgeted 26 hours. The increased hours would incur nearly $140,000 beyond what the city had budgeted for, officials said.
According to state COVID-19 protocols, classrooms are required to be cleaned between morning and afternoon hybrid sessions. Staggered times allow for classrooms and high-touch areas to be sanitized before the p.m. session students arrive.
Mayor Erland Chau said the city is committed to the safety of its students, but he added he would like the school district to help pick up the tab for the additional crossing guard hours.
“I informed Northfield Community School Superintendent Pete Bretones that he had to instruct police Chief Newman to cover posts first with crossing guards and if they cannot be fully manned with crossing guards then use substitutes, followed by Class II officers and finally with police officers,” Chau said, adding police would be studying several crossing guard posts to see whether they could be consolidated.
Chau said he will meet with school officials to discuss how much money they are willing to allocate to cover the additional shifts.
“At one of our meetings, the superintendent offered to reimburse the city to help cover the cost,” said Chau. “We are still seeking part-time substitute crossing guards. The city must meet and negotiate with union representatives on the new working conditions.”
Crossing guards are hired through the Police Department, and they belong to the union, so any changes in their hours or their status need the union’s blessing.
Bretones said school officials plan to discuss how to address the increased cost of the guards.
“Splitting the cost had previously been discussed with Mayor Chau, but we were never able to get a firm answer as to what the actual cost would be. I’m hopeful that we will be able to work together on this,” Bretones said.
Newman said the department is studying traffic at the Wabash Avenue and Merritt Drive post, the Wabash and Cedar Bridge avenue post and the Shore Road and Yorkshire Drive post to see whether they can be eliminated or consolidated to save money.
“I am not considering any other locations at this time due to the nature of the roadways because of the traffic volume, the fact that they are state/county roads and the higher speed limits on those roads,” Newman said.
The chief said it will be several weeks before the data is collected.
