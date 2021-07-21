Northfield cannabis decision expected Aug. 10

Middle Township introduces ordinance banning sale of recreational cannabis MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday introduced an ordinance that would pre…

A public forum is also planned to get more input, although a date has not been set. The city wants to hear more than just yes or no from the public, Johnston said.

“We want to know where they want it, if they want cafes or just retail stores,” she said. “Just because they voted to legalize it doesn’t mean that you want a store in your neighborhood.”

She has not heard much from residents so far, Johnston said, and there is no clear consensus so far.

“It’s pretty much split down the middle between ‘Please don’t sell it in Somers Point’ and “Yes, we want to get the tax money here,’” Johnston said.

In Linwood, City Council July 14 introduced an ordinance to prohibit cannabis businesses anywhere in town. A final vote is set for Aug. 11. Towns throughout Atlantic County are working through a similar decision this summer.

In the initial vote in Northfield to introduce an ordinance allowing cannabis businesses in a portion of the commercial zone, Polistina and Smith said no in the 5-2 vote. Last week’s vote to introduce a parallel ordinance banning the use was also passed 5-2, with council members Paul Utts and Barbara Ann Madden voting no.