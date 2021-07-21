Northfield cannabis decision expected Aug. 10

NORTHFIELD — An ordinance to allow cannabis sales in Northfield is set for a public hearing and final vote Aug. 10, after a divided council introduced it in June.
It’s a story playing out in municipalities throughout the region and across the state, as local officials wrestle with the potential impact of legalization after generations of prohibition.
In Northfield, City Council also introduced an ordinance banning sales.
That vote came July 13, after Council President Tom Polistina brought it forward. In an interview after the meeting, he described it as a safety net, in case the other ordinance falls through.
“We’re in the air right now,” he said. “If you don’t act, then you are tied in with whatever the state puts forth.”
Two Atlantic County municipalities took steps Thursday toward allowing cannabis businesses t…
Municipalities have until Aug. 21 to decide whether to allow cannabis sales and commercial cannabis growing operations within their jurisdiction. Those that allow the use will be able to impose an additional local tax, bringing in a new source of revenue.
Those that say no will be unable to prevent deliveries of cannabis to their towns, or keep adults from possessing cannabis or using it in their own homes.
Officials in Northfield and in other communities have expressed frustration that they are being asked to decide whether to allow the use while the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission works through the process of establishing rules and regulations for the new industry.
Polistina, a Republican, said he wants more details before voting to allow the businesses in town.
“Hopefully we’ll get a little more feedback out of Trenton. I don’t know if we’re going to hear any more,” he said. “My job as a councilman is to do my best to protect my city.”
WEST CAPE MAY — Supporters of a proposal to allow cannabis to be grown and sold in town cite…
While Councilman Brian Smith, a fellow Republican on the divided council, has made clear he does not want to see cannabis sales anywhere in town, Polistina indicated he could be convinced once he sees more details from the state. He cited support from voters in November. Locally and statewide, voters overwhelmingly said yes to legalization.
He argued that a vote to ban the sales could be reversed with a future ordinance if a majority believes it makes sense for Northfield.
Nearby Somers Point has taken a similar tack. A public hearing and final vote on an ordinance banning cannabis sales anywhere in the city is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave.
“We did that because of the Aug. 21 deadline with the state,” said Council President Janice Johnston on Monday. “We did that just to give us time to do our research and find out what’s best for Somers Point.”
Saying no buys the community time to take a closer look at the issue, she said. The city’s Economic Development Advisory Commission is working on creating a detailed questionnaire to gauge residents’ opinions on the idea.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday introduced an ordinance that would pre…
A public forum is also planned to get more input, although a date has not been set. The city wants to hear more than just yes or no from the public, Johnston said.
“We want to know where they want it, if they want cafes or just retail stores,” she said. “Just because they voted to legalize it doesn’t mean that you want a store in your neighborhood.”
She has not heard much from residents so far, Johnston said, and there is no clear consensus so far.
“It’s pretty much split down the middle between ‘Please don’t sell it in Somers Point’ and “Yes, we want to get the tax money here,’” Johnston said.
In Linwood, City Council July 14 introduced an ordinance to prohibit cannabis businesses anywhere in town. A final vote is set for Aug. 11. Towns throughout Atlantic County are working through a similar decision this summer.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — In a 5-0 vote on Tuesday, the township became the first municipality in Cap…
In the initial vote in Northfield to introduce an ordinance allowing cannabis businesses in a portion of the commercial zone, Polistina and Smith said no in the 5-2 vote. Last week’s vote to introduce a parallel ordinance banning the use was also passed 5-2, with council members Paul Utts and Barbara Ann Madden voting no.
“I don’t know what the state could come up with that would be so frightening,” said Utts, who has supported allowing the use. He said the city has no problem approving alcohol licenses, and argued the city would miss out on revenue if it delayed approval of retail cannabis sales.
“Alcohol, on the other hand, kills people all the time,” he said.
“This is just so we have the option up until the last minute,” Polistina said at the meeting.
Utts maintained the city should move forward with allowing sales, suggesting the local taxes could amount to more than $40,000 a year. He also argued the city would not be overrun with cannabis shops.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to introduce an o…
“Competition wouldn’t allow 25 ice cream parlors on Tilton Avenue. It wouldn’t work,” he said.
According to Polistina, no special meeting is planned before the Aug. 10 decision, but he said council members would take public comments into consideration both at the meeting and if residents reach out to individual members in the meantime.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.