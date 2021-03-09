Northfield boy receives cards, gifts from community after racist, verbal attack

Not even knowing the Santiago family, she wanted to give back.

When she couldn’t shake what had happened to Devin, Foltz posted on her personal page and asked if anyone wanted to send him gifts “to overshadow what had happened to him with the gesture of love.”

“I wanted to let him know that he’s cared for, that the incident doesn’t have to define anything and to show him kindness. That’s the lesson he can take away,” she said.

From Foltz, and others, Devin received about 10 drawings and cards, gift cards, money, cookies and an Edible Arrangement.

“I was just shocked,” Devin said. “I was just confused. I didn’t think anyone would send me cards.”

Resident Randi Wall also saw the post and immediately reached out to Yisela. Wall’s son, Mason White, goes to school with Devin.

“Devin is the one of the most sweetest boys I could ever imagine,” Randi Wall said. “For something to happen to him of all people is beyond shocking. You see this stuff happening nationally, but when it happens in your own community, it’s a punch in the gut.”

When reading the post, Wall’s kids, who are all under 12, saw that she was visibly upset and asked what had happened.