NORTH WILDWOOD — The city welcomed three new full-time police officers with a swearing-in ceremony during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
John Sunderhauf, James Bright and Alexandra Gonzalez each took the oath of office administered by City Clerk W. Scott Jett, with a family member holding the Bible.
Each has worked as a Class II officer in the city. Police Chief Matthew Gallagher said the young officers have proven themselves, and that the hires bring his department to 29 officers.
Typically, family, friends and other police officers crowd the meeting room behind City Hall for swearing-in ceremonies. This time, however, the officers were asked to keep those accompanying them to a minimum so the meeting room never held more than 25 people, in accordance with state requirements under Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 emergency orders.
That meant as one new officer finished being sworn in, they left the room to allow the next family in.
NORTH WILDWOOD — Seymour Josephson’s voice broke Tuesday as he described to City Council the…
“For anyone who’s ever been here before, we don’t normally do City Council meetings in shifts,” Mayor Patrick Rosenello said.
Others with business before the board did the same, including the Miss North Wildwood winners set to be honored by resolution.
“We’re very excited about all three of these new hires. All three have worked for the North Wildwood Police Department in the past,” Rosenello said as he introduced the new officers.
Originally from Philadelphia, Sunderhauf attended Penn State University and began his career in law enforcement as a Class I summer officer in North Wildwood in 2015. He was joined by his mother, Kerry Sunderhauf.
The officers and their relatives wore masks for the swearing-in, with the officers’ masks imprinted with the crest of the North Wildwood Police Department. Jett wore a plastic face shield.
Governor Phil Murphy today advised individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territ…
Bright is a lifelong Cape May County resident, Rosenello said, attending school in Middle Township and the Cape May County Technical High School. He also attended the Cape May County Police Academy while still in high school.
He started with the North Wildwood Police Department in 2017, serving as a Class II officer since 2018, Rosenello said.
“His late grandmother, everyone will remember, was Flo DeVito. She was the longtime crossing guard at Margaret Mace (school),” Rosenello said. “It’s great that her grandson is about to get sworn in as a police officer.”
He was joined by his mother, Alicia.
Gonzalez was joined by her father, Lucio Gonzalez.
NORTH WILDWOOD — The owner of a city restaurant was cited by police early Sunday after offic…
“A true local, Alexandra was born and raised in North Wildwood, graduated from Margaret Mace and Wildwood High School,” Rosenello said. Before being tapped for a full-time posting, she served as a Class II officer in North Wildwood, he said. Gonzalez is attending Atlantic Cape Community College working toward a degree in criminal justice.
The mayor said he was happy to see local, full-time residents serving as police officers.
Each appointment was approved unanimously by the council.
At the same meeting, officials welcomed Marisa Cirino as Miss North Wildwood 2020 and honored outgoing pageant winner Charlotte Mendelson. Because of the pandemic, Rosenello said, Mendelson’s reign as Miss North Wildwood was essentially cut in half.
“She did a great job during the year while she was with us,” Rosenello said.
Cirino will likely have fewer public appearances as well, with many events either canceled or delayed. According to Rosenello, the city still plans to host its Mummers Weekend on Sept. 12, with mummers performing on Old New Jersey Avenue, but rather than lining the streets as in other years, spectators will be asked to remain in the outside dining areas of the bars and restaurants lining the street.
“Marissa, I think that’s going to be your first official job,” Rosenello said.
