North Wildwood VFW plans Pearl Harbor Day service

Mabel Jaworski, 98, worked for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to Orlando. In 2016, she told The Press of Atlantic City she was an Army sergeant in Paris when the war ended. The city was badly damaged and almost deserted, she said, but the service members celebrated like it was New Year’s Eve.

Henry Bernard is 99, Orlando said. His business in town bears his name.

“He lives right by his gas station. He still goes to work every day,” Orlando said. He said Bernard is an Army veteran who participated in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.

The attack on Pearl Harbor took place five years before Orlando was born in 1946. He served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. He said his father was a veteran of World War II and his mother’s father served in the First World War. Orlando added that his son is a career member of the military.

As part of the memorial service, the veterans will lay a wreath on the water, he said.

“Rain or shine, in sleet, snow, hail or whatever the weather, we’re out there at the inlet,” Orlando said.

Those attending are asked to gather in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave. in the Anglesea section of the city.

