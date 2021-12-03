 Skip to main content
North Wildwood VFW plans Pearl Harbor Day service
North Wildwood VFW plans Pearl Harbor Day service

120321-pac-nws-pearlharbor

North Wildwood VFW Post 5941 will commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor starting at noon on the Hereford Inlet seawall on the 80th anniversary Dec. 7.

 Joseph A. Orlando, provided

NORTH WILDWOOD — VFW Post 5941 will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at noon Tuesday on the Hereford Inlet seawall.

Dec. 7, 1941, has been known for generations as “a date which will live in infamy,” as President Franklin D. Roosevelt described it the next day in his request for a declaration of war. The aerial attack on a naval base in Hawaii killed thousands of American sailors, soldiers and Marines and damaged or destroyed multiple ships. It precipitated the United States’ entry into World War II.

War was already underway across the globe, and many believed American involvement to be inevitable. The attack by the armed forces of imperial Japan was aimed at limiting America’s ability to fight in the Pacific, as described by historians.

Tuesday’s service will honor those killed in the attack and in the war that followed.

All are invited, said Joseph A. Orlando, commander of the North Wildwood VFW post.

“The service has been a continued tradition at the post since 1991 to honor our World War II U.S. military of all services,” reads an announcement of the event. When the memorial service began, about a dozen World War II veterans attended, according to Orlando. That number has dwindled with the passing years. Today two members of the post served in the Second World War, both nearing 100.

Mabel Jaworski, 98, worked for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to Orlando. In 2016, she told The Press of Atlantic City she was an Army sergeant in Paris when the war ended. The city was badly damaged and almost deserted, she said, but the service members celebrated like it was New Year’s Eve.

Henry Bernard is 99, Orlando said. His business in town bears his name.

“He lives right by his gas station. He still goes to work every day,” Orlando said. He said Bernard is an Army veteran who participated in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.

The attack on Pearl Harbor took place five years before Orlando was born in 1946. He served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. He said his father was a veteran of World War II and his mother’s father served in the First World War. Orlando added that his son is a career member of the military.

As part of the memorial service, the veterans will lay a wreath on the water, he said.

“Rain or shine, in sleet, snow, hail or whatever the weather, we’re out there at the inlet,” Orlando said.

Those attending are asked to gather in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave. in the Anglesea section of the city.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

