North Wildwood VFW holds 30th ceremony marking Pearl Harbor's 80th

NORTH WILDWOOD — About 60 people endured a cold and steady breeze on the edge of Hereford Inlet for a solemn observance of the anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor.
Although fighting had raged for years in Europe and Asia, the devastating surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941, sparked America’s entry into World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously described it as a date which will live in infamy.
The United States faced a long and bloody war on two fronts, against Imperial Japan in the Pacific and against fascist Italy and Nazi Germany in Europe, in the largest and bloodiest armed conflict in human history.
On Tuesday, participants gathered at noon in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church on the edge of the seawall in North Wildwood. Police officers and firefighters also attended, as did other emergency responders and members of the Cape May County Police and Fire Emerald Society.
No World War II veterans attended the outdoor service. Many of the veterans who participated Tuesday served in the Vietnam War a generation later. According to Joseph A. Orlando, commander of VFW Post 5941, only two members of the local post are World War II veterans, both in their late 90s.
As part of his prepared remarks, he said only 30 survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack 80 years ago remain alive.
Over the past 20 years, the Pleasantville Post Office has employed about 200 people from dif…
“Take a moment to honor the sacrifice of all of the service members who gave their lives,” he said, his voice choked with emotion.
“Let us be reminded of life, liberty, justice, freedom and democracy. And may we ever be so grateful to those veterans who gave their lives for the country,” Bob Powell, the VFW chaplain, said at the event.
The service included songs and speakers.
Both North Wildwood Mayor Pat Rosenello and Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron attended, but both declined to address the crowd, asking Wildwood Commissioner Steve Mikulski to speak instead. Byron said he appreciated the invitation but cited Mikulski’s military service as stronger qualification.
Mikulski, a Navy veteran, said he was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation. His service included several calls to the base at Pearl Harbor. He said when he saw the USS Arizona about 30 years ago, the dreadnaught battleship sunk in 1941 continued to leak oil.
The ship remains at the bottom of the harbor, with a memorial on the surface above.
After a long pandemic layover, things are getting back on track for fans of model trains.
“It’s just an honor to be here today,” Mikulski said.
“What words can I say that haven’t been said? What insight can I give that’s never been given?” said Orlando. “What honor can I bestow that fits the time and place?”
A Vietnam veteran, Orlando spoke of the World War II generation, many of whom left high school or undertook extraordinary efforts to serve in the military. That included an uncle who was rejected for service, who had an operation so he could sign up, Orlando said Tuesday.
He said he would continue to hold the event as long as he was alive. The service on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor began in 1991, 50 years after the attack, honoring all Americans who served in World War II. According to Orlando, it has taken place every year since, regardless of the weather.
Orlando climbed the wooden steps and cast a wreath off the seawall as VFW member Bill Davenport played taps.
The event also included the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.
“Unfortunately, our vocalist has an exam to take at the high school,” Orlando said. Instead, VFW post member Ed Borneman led the song, and later led in singing “God Bless America,” with most people singing along.
Everyone attending was invited back to the nearby Knights of Columbus hall afterward to warm up with soup and sandwiches.
Gallery: Pearl Harbor anniversary marked in North Wildwood
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
120821-pac-nws-pearlharbor
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.