North Wildwood VFW holds 30th ceremony marking Pearl Harbor's 80th

“Take a moment to honor the sacrifice of all of the service members who gave their lives,” he said, his voice choked with emotion.

“Let us be reminded of life, liberty, justice, freedom and democracy. And may we ever be so grateful to those veterans who gave their lives for the country,” Bob Powell, the VFW chaplain, said at the event.

The service included songs and speakers.

Both North Wildwood Mayor Pat Rosenello and Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron attended, but both declined to address the crowd, asking Wildwood Commissioner Steve Mikulski to speak instead. Byron said he appreciated the invitation but cited Mikulski’s military service as stronger qualification.

Mikulski, a Navy veteran, said he was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation. His service included several calls to the base at Pearl Harbor. He said when he saw the USS Arizona about 30 years ago, the dreadnaught battleship sunk in 1941 continued to leak oil.

The ship remains at the bottom of the harbor, with a memorial on the surface above.

“It’s just an honor to be here today,” Mikulski said.