NORTH WILDWOOD — Seaport Pier on the Boardwalk faces $2 million in fines and must make changes to the site under an agreement reached with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“Following a positive and productive meeting on May 4, 2023, BG Capital, LLC, redeveloper of Seaport Pier, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have reached an agreement to resolve the notices of violations issued to BG Capital,” reads a notification sent this week by the law firm of Monzo, Catanese, DeLollis, representing Seaport Pier. “Through the collaborative effort of DEP and BG Capital, all of DEP’s concerns have or will be addressed in the coming months.”

Originally built as a fishing pier in the 1920s, the pier at 22nd Avenue had been designated by the city as an area in need of redevelopment. According to a timeline included with the settlement agreement, released by the DEP, the city acquired the property in 1955. It was rebuilt and widened in the 1980s and operated as “Seaport Shoppers Village,” but was shut down as unsafe in 2005.

By 2017, the city and BG Capital reached a deal to reopen the property with a restaurant, concert venue and entertainment center, including retail shops and a pool club. According to the DEP documents, most of the new construction was to take place outside the city’s sewer area, and the issued permits stated there would be no bathrooms included in the expanded pier.

The statement from BG Capital said the firm is committed to providing the community with amenities that create the tourism needed to sustain Jersey Shore communities.

“There has to be a balance between preservation of our coastal resources, including the beaches which drive visitors to North Wildwood, and giving those same visitors access to restaurants, entertainment, other amusements, and restroom facilities,” Joseph Byrne of BG Capital staid in the statement. It described Seaport Pier as North Wildwood’s only beachfront family-friendly restaurant, live music venue and swim club.

“The Pier also employs hundreds of people, including many year-round residents,” reads the settlement announcement. Seaport Pier is set to open this weekend for the summer.

The company declined to answer questions about the settlement, including whether there were any fines imposed.

“My client doesn’t have any further comment at this time,” responded Lyndsy M. Newcomb, an attorney with the firm.

DEP spokesperson Larry Hajna said the department had no comment on the settlement but provided a copy of the administrative consent order signed with the company, which became final May 10.

The consent order outlines the history of the pier and of the citations from the DEP, which began in 2020 with an inspection that, according to the agreement, found several structures built without the needed state authorizations.

There are multiple state regulations covering construction in the beach and dune zone. In this instance, that includes limits on expanding the sewer systems.

On Jan. 26, the state assessed a fine of more than $2.9 million, with an additional order issued the next day with a $1.2 million fine and an order to correct all site violations.

The signed agreement calls for Seaport Pier’s owners to submit surveys from an engineer showing the sewer connections and apply for permits. It also calls for the removal of a food trailer and a limit of about 478 users each day, and verification that less than 8,000 gallons of water will be used each day.

The agreement also calls for some of the wastewater pipes to be reconfigured.

There is no guarantee that the state will approve permits for the structures that are already built, the agreement states.

“However, DEP anticipates issuing all necessary permits subject receipt of administratively/technically complete applications that meet all necessary statutory and regulatory standards,” the agreement states. “DEP acknowledges that the project will be reviewed as an existing amusement pier with the city of North Wildwood as the owner and co-applicant, and as such the project is a municipal development project.”

The settlement also includes $2 million in fines, to be paid in 14 installments. If payments fall behind, the agreement states, BG Capital will owe a total of just over $4 million immediately.

The city has had its own high-profile fight with the DEP over work on its dunes. The battle has been brewing for years, but over the winter included lawsuits and countersuits. The city has asked for $20 million in damages, and the state has accused the city of risking increased erosion with unauthorized projects.