North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parade to be held despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parade to be held despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

031818_nws_nwstpats 14

The 2018 North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parade

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press

NORTH WILDWOOD — The city's St. Patrick's Day celebration will go ahead as scheduled. 

The event is planned for 11:30 a.m. March 13 at Ninth and Atlantic avenues. Over the past couple of weeks, several towns, including Atlantic City, have canceled their St. Patrick's Day events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, just as they did last year when the pandemic first began making inroads into New Jersey. 

"More details will follow as we get closer to the event. This is an outdoor celebration and will not be moved indoors if there is inclement weather," according to a statement on the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism page. 

