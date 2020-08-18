NORTH WILDWOOD — Seymour Josephson’s voice broke Tuesday as he described to City Council the worst thing he ever faced, and the organization he launched to help prevent other parents from facing the same.
On March 29, 2019, his daughter Samantha, a senior at the University of South Carolina, got into the back of a Chevy Impala at around 2 a.m., believing it to be the Uber she had summoned. The next day, her body was found more than 60 miles away, and a man, police say was driving the car, faces charges of murder and kidnapping in the horrific crime.
“My wife and I drove down to South Carolina that day,” Seymour Josephson said at Tuesday's meeting. There was a vigil for Samantha, he said, and someone asked him to speak. Without thinking much of what he would say, he told those gathered to remember his daughter, and that he would make it his mission to make sure it did not happen to anyone else.
Along with his wife Marci, he launched the #WhatsMyName Foundation and advocated for new laws governing ride share systems, including the popular Lyft and Uber. The efforts include educating the public about the potential dangers of impersonation.
They’ve created a pneumatic acronym in the letters of their daughter’s nickname, SAMI, for "Stop, Ask, Match and Inform." Before using a ride share app, stop and understand its safety features and where you are heading. When the car arrives, ask the driver to say your name, to confirm that they have booked a trip through the app. Match the make and model of the vehicle with the one displayed on the app, and inform a friend about the details of your trip. The two largest ride share apps have a function that allows the rider to share their location with friends, parents or others.
“If we can get everyone to do at least one of these four steps, then we’ve done our job,” Josephson said Tuesday. “That’s really huge. Because when Samantha got into the car, the back doors were locked. So she had no way of getting out of the car. We want to do all of these safety measures before you get into the car.”
The idea was to use the information that was already existing to keep riders safe, Josephson said. The organization has metal signs, brochures, stickers, bracelets and other materials to drive home the concept.
The organization also advocates for new laws.
In June, Gov. Phil Murphy signed Sami’s Law, which requires identification on ride share vehicles, to be placed in the rear windows with the driver’s name and photograph. It included a requirement that ride share information can be scanned by the rider’s phone before getting in the vehicle.
According to Josephson, of Robbinsville in Mercer County, the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a federal bill, which is now awaiting action in the Senate, possibly in September.
He was in North Wildwood at the invitation of the police.
Police Chief Matthew Gallagher said after the meeting that a local cab driver had raised the issue with officers, and police contacted Josephson to arrange Tuesday's appearance. Plans are to install signs around town, especially in the entertainment district along Old New Jersey Avenue, which is currently blocked to traffic to allow more space for outside dining during the pandemic.
The street is lined with bars and restaurants, and is the site of several special events most years.
According to Gallagher, the city has established pick-up and drop-off zones near the bars and restaurants, for taxis, ride share services and friends offering rides. He wants the signs in place there.
“The young people are really good about not drinking and driving,” he said, with many opting for a paid ride rather than getting behind the wheel if they have had alcohol. Now he wants to make sure they are as careful with ride sharing. There have not been any incidents in North Wildwood, he said, adding that he wants to keep it that way.
The signs may be placed in other areas of town as well, he said, including near shopping areas. Police also plan to raise awareness of the potential dangers of someone impersonating a ride share driver.
At the meeting, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said the presentation opened his eyes. He said a lot of 20- to 30-year-olds frequent the bar district in town, and many rely on ride share apps.
“We will absolutely get this out there,” he told Josephson. “I want to thank you for your courage. I can’t imagine how difficult this must be.”
Josephson described his daughter as smart and funny, and she was set to graduate in May of 2019 with a full scholarship to attend law school at Drexel University. He said she would be upset about being spoken about in public and would have been 23 last Thursday.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division found that her death was the result of multiple sharp force injuries. The driver, Nathaniel Rowland, has been charged.
“What happened to Samantha was not the first time, but hopefully it will be the last time,” Josephson said.
