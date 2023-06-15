NORTH WILDWOOD — A local restaurant is having fun this summer hosting a giant, townwide scavenger hunt.
The Surfing Pig, located at 231 W. 10th Ave., awarded a $5,000 check to four Cape May County residents who participated in The Wildwoods Greatest Treasure Hunt 2023, a three-month scavenger hunt experience taking place across Wildwood Crest, Wildwood and North Wildwood. Teams can search for a "key" that unlocks a prize hidden at the restaurant. Clues are posted on social media starting the first Friday of each month.
The four winners, who also work together at the Wildwoods Convention Center, are Fran Feketics, of Rio Grande; Michael Murphy, of Upper Township; and Mike Tran and Missy Hays, both of Wildwood Crest.
The Surfing Pig is giving away a total of $15,000 through the scavenger hunt this summer. For more information, visit thesurfingpig.com/treasure.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
