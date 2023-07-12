North Wildwood responds to DEP

NORTH WILDWOOD — As the fight between the city and the state Department of Environmental Protection over beach protection continues, Mayor Pat Rosenello appeared to try to lower the heat.

In a lengthy letter to DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Rosenello did not back down but outlined the city’s position, and avoided some of the rhetoric of previous exchanges. The letter was sent in response to letters from LaTourette scolding the city over work on the beach, in what has become a high-profile argument between layers of government.

The state has imposed more than $12 million in fines against the city, while North Wildwood has filed a suit alleging more than $20 million in damages related to beach erosion.

“I share your perplexity and frustration that we continue to find ourselves at loggerheads over issues that both organizations should be working cooperatively to address,” Rosenello wrote.

Larry Hajna, a spokesperson for the DEP, declined to respond to Rosenello’s letter Tuesday. He said LaTourette’s July 6 letter speaks for itself.

Over the past several winters, North Wildwood has trucked sand onto its beaches, staving off erosion while awaiting a large-scale beach replenishment project. Last winter, the beaches had eroded to the point that the sand could not be added, leaving little beach this summer and new worries for storms next winter.

Rosenello said the beach between 13th and 16th avenues is an ongoing safety hazard.

“It has only gotten much worse,” he wrote.

Rosenello said the state has repeatedly faulted North Wildwood for its attempts to address the safety issues. The state has described the city’s actions as reckless and counterproductive, while the city says the state has acted too slowly considering the stakes. Without some of the actions the city has taken, the mayor argues, North Wildwood would have seen the destruction of streets, storm drains and infrastructure and millions of dollars’ worth of private property from coastal storms.

Last week, in a letter released to media, LaTourette accused North Wildwood of repeatedly breaking coastal zone management laws when dealing with severe beach erosion, including work on dunes and the previous installation of a bulkhead.

“Meanwhile the city — pointing to its northernmost beaches, a known erosion hotspot — has repeatedly engaged in destructive and illegal conduct in the name of tourism and, supposedly, public safety,” LaTourette’s letter states. “This is wrongheaded and it must stop.”

On Tuesday, Rosenello blamed the DEP for some issues, including stating that in some instances, the city communicated with the department, but those communications apparently failed to reach the correct office, mentioning the specific example of a mitigation plan sent in June. Latourette’s letter demands its submission by July 14.

“What happened to that communication once it was transmitted is an internal matter that needs to be addressed by your department,” Rosenello wrote. “This is but the latest example of communications to one office or representative of the NJDEP not being shared with another and then the NJDEP blaming the city for failure to communicate.”

Over the four-page letter, Rosenello expresses disappointment that the formerly strong working relationship between the city and the DEP has deteriorated, and said both want to see the beaches restored and properties protected from future coastal storms.

But Rosenello said the state should not evaluate North Wildwood’s actions the way it would a private developer seeking to increase profits. The city’s actions aim to keep people protected and safe, he said.

“I recognize and appreciate the land-use and regulatory responsibility that your department holds regarding shore protection,” Rosenello wrote. “I do not believe, however, that you or your department recognize the public safety responsibility of North Wildwood.”

He cites an accidental death in North Carolina in which a man was buried in a dune collapse, in conditions he said were similar to those in North Wildwood. Waiting for the DEP to act could be a threat to public safety, Rosenello states.

“During my time as mayor, I have had personal experiences with people dying because of the natural hazards that are always present on our beaches and oceans,” Rosenello wrote. Those included ocean rescues, and in some cases, the city has been sued for failing to address hazardous conditions.

He cited instances in which emergency personnel have sought to revive people while their families watched.

“Commissioner, unless or until you or members of your regulatory staff have lived these experiences, you cannot possibly have the same perspective or sense of urgency on public safety as I do,” Rosenello wrote.

He also discussed attempts to get the beaches rebuilt, including promises to put $1 million into a local replenishment project. He said the state’s position saw a major shift.

“Any talk of an interim beach nourishment project became off limits and instead the NJDEP took the position that the federal project was the only project the state would participate in,” he wrote.

A federal beach replenishment project has long been in the works but has not yet started. Officials plan for the project to encompass the entire barrier island, which also includes Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and a portion of Lower Township.

In his previous letter, LaTourette said progress has been made toward that project. He said the state committed close to $10 million toward that work, part of $16 million in shore protection planned to benefit North Wildwood.

“The $16 million in promised future state funding for the seawall extension and federal beach nourishment project are greatly appreciated and eagerly anticipated,” Rosenello wrote. “However, when compared to the over $30 million and counting in actual expenses incurred by the city of North Wildwood while we tried to protect our town, coupled with the many years of delays we have experienced, the future commitment must be viewed in perspective.”

Rosenello holds out hope for resolution. He praised LaTourette for getting personally involved with issues relating to the city, saying it provided real progress. He said the city and the state want the same things, and asked for understanding that what the city has done, it has done in the name of public safety.

“I can think of no reason why any sane person would willingly or intentionally engage in this fight if not for deeply held beliefs that one’s actions are necessary and justified,” Rosenello wrote.