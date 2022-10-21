North Wildwood proceeding with post-Ian dune, bulkhead repairs despite state's denial

NORTH WILDWOOD — Saying it has "no choice" but to safeguard public safety, the city is moving forward with emergency bulkhead and dune repairs despite denial from Department of Environmental Protection.

The city, via a letter authored by Neil Yoskin, an environmental law partner with the Cullen and Dykman law firm, said it was commissioning work to reshape dunes and build a bulkhead at 15th Street.

The denial from the DEP was to a request the city made following damage done after remnants of Hurricane Ian made their way through the Garden State in early October. The city requested permission to reshape the dunes and place a steel bulkhead at the spot under an emergency authorization.

When reached Thursday, DEP spokesperson Caryn Shinske said the department was working on providing a response. As of Friday morning, there had been no response.

DEP rejected the city's initial plan saying that no immediate threat was found following the storm.

However, North Wildwood contends the threat exists.

After the storm, Mayor Patrick Rosenello said the city beaches suffered major erosion leaving 10-foot cliffs in spots.

Rosenello hinted at proceeding with the work regardless of the DEP's ruling. In its Thursday letter, the city said it can't leave the safety risk unattended.

"We will leave the State to its legal remedies in this regard," the letter said.

Should the city face penalties for proceeding with work on protected beachside areas without approval, it wouldn't be the first time.

In an Oct. 7 letter, the DEP referred to a 2020 citation against the city for what it described as the destruction of 12 acres of mature, vegetated dunes and the construction of more than 2,000 feet of bulkhead without a permit.

At that time, Rosenello suggested the state’s accusations were payback for comments he made critical of the state government. He criticized the state agency again earlier this month.

“We’d like the NJDEP to do their job and build a shore protection project like they’ve been telling us for nine years,” he said.

Rosenello said the city was in dire need of repairs to its beaches. During the recent storm the city said it lost 75% of its dunes.

Various Jersey Shore towns suffered similar erosion from Ian, which crashed ashore in Florida as a major hurricane Sept. 28.

Beachside municipalities must appeal to the state if they want to make repairs to beaches or dunes. Dunes are protected under the Coastal Zone Management Rules, according to the city's Thursday letter.

In its letter, the city also contends that having the steep drop remain not only endangers public safety, but "also puts the remnants of the dune system in further jeopardy."

"The lack of stabilization risks further material losses, which lessens the protective capacity of this remaining sand volume, and additional dune vegetation losses, which translates to diminished root stabilization of the dune and loss of protected habitat," the letter reads.

But, according to the city's Thursday letter, the DEP initially denied the work partially because the agency contends a new bulkhead may increase the potential for further beach erosion.

The city said it acknowledged the possibility, but faces no choice in the "absence of a meaningful beach replenishment program."